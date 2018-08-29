The Best New Face Sunscreen For People Who Hate Sunscreen

Life is full of necessary evils: going to work, doing the laundry, calling your grandma, sending "thank you" notes, having to put on pants every single time you leave the house, wearing sunscreen daily. But you can quit your job, excommunicate yourself from your family, go completely off the grid, and join a nudist colony — and once that's all said and done, you'll still have to wear sunscreen, provided it's not a subterranean mole colony you've actually signed yourself up for.
Waking up every morning and cleansing and moisturizing and finishing it all off with a generous amount of a good SPF might not fill you with quite as much joy as, say, waking up on a Saturday and realizing you don't have to go to work; it's more Groundhog Day than joie de vivre. But look, you don't really have a choice in the matter, so why not focus on the things you can control, like finding a sunscreen you don't hate more than you hate your most constricting pair of jeans?
With so many avowed SPF haters out there in the world (what, you thought you were special?), there's a huge market for sun protection that doesn't sting your eyes, make your face shiny, or smell like the beach as imagined by a person who's never been to a beach. These new formulas bring humankind ever closer to a sunscreen we'll actually want to apply — or, at the very least, won't mind keeping on hand as the sun gradually gets hotter and hotter and then explodes.