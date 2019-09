The Best New Face Sunscreen For People Who Hate Sunscreen

Waking up every morning and cleansing and moisturizing and finishing it all off with a generous amount of a good SPF might not fill you with quite as much joy as, say, waking up on a Saturday and realizing you don't have to go to work; it's more Groundhog Day than joie de vivre. But look, you don't really have a choice in the matter, so why not focus on the things you can control, like finding a sunscreen you don't hate more than you hate your most constricting pair of jeans?