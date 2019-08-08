Pryor says that not only do consumers have to hold brands responsible, but the brands themselves must be conscious about the painful narrative that has brought cannabis to where it is today. “Brands should consider their place in being mindful of the racist history that drives disparity within Black and brown communities,” Pryor says. “I also think it's important to not support any brand or personality that ignores this. Consumers have more power than they think. We need to be vocal and firm with our dollars.”