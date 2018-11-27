I Tried $275 Worth Of Sephora Collection Makeup — & Here's What I Loved

See more about this Episode
Sephora carries over 300 brands online and in-store, but its own private label, Sephora Collection, isn't to be overlooked. It launched in 2002 and been responsible for a handful of sleeper successes, like the YouTube-favorite Cream Lip Stain or the brand's line of professional-level brushes.
Considering the retail giant's knack for creating new brands under its Sephora Originals umbrella, it doesn't come as a surprise that Sephora Collection features hundreds of products, many of which boast thousands of four or five star reviews on the site. However, I'll be the first to say that over the years I've been distracted by the sheer quantity of new glitters, liquid lipsticks, and flavored flosses that hit Sephora's New page monthly. I've tried just a handful of the brand's own line, so this month — after receiving dozens of comments recommending I try more of the brand's in-house line — I decided to challenge myself to try more.
I devised an entire skin care and makeup routine just using products from the retailer's private beauty arm in the video above . Which ones are worth shelling out for? You'll have to press play to find out.
Sephora Collection 10 Hour Wear Perfection Foundation, $20, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Concealer, $14, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Pro Flawless Airbrush, $32, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Set Pressed Setting Powder, $16, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Colorful Matte Blush So Shy, $7, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Colorful Powder In Tranquil, $7, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Golden Hour Liquid Highlighter in Sunlight, $14, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Eyeshadow Primer, $10, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Museum Of Ice Cream, $42, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Mini Color Switch, $18 available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Lashcraft Length and Volume Mascara, $12, available at Sephora; Sephora Collection Cleansing Balm, $12, available at Sephora.
