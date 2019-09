I Tried $275 Worth Of Sephora Collection Makeup — & Here's What I Loved

Considering the retail giant's knack for creating new brands under its Sephora Originals umbrella , it doesn't come as a surprise that Sephora Collection features hundreds of products, many of which boast thousands of four or five star reviews on the site. However, I'll be the first to say that over the years I've been distracted by the sheer quantity of new glitters, liquid lipsticks, and flavored flosses that hit Sephora's New page monthly . I've tried just a handful of the brand's own line, so this month — after receiving dozens of comments recommending I try more of the brand's in-house line — I decided to challenge myself to try more.