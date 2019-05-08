Skip navigation!
Meet UOMA Beauty, A Radically Inclusive Brand
by
Chelsea Peng
Beauty
We Tried UOMA's Insta-Famous Foundation — & Here's Our Honest Opinion
Thatiana Diaz
May 8, 2019
Beauty
8 Foundations That
Actually
Work For Acne-Prone Skin
Thatiana Diaz
May 7, 2019
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Gave Me The Royal Treatment
Mi-Anne Chan
May 2, 2019
Beauty
New Clues Suggest Lady Gaga Is Launching Her Beauty Line In Las V...
Update: With awards season long over, Lady Gaga is preparing to return to Las Vegas to continue her concert residency. But Enigma might not be the only
by
Refinery29
Beauty
We've Tried Every Beauty Product By Glossier — Here's W...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Us
Beauty
8 Banana Powders That'll Set Your Makeup Up For Success
At the end of the day, when all the trends have gone the way of the BlackBerry and the liquid lipsticks have dried out in their tubes, there are just two
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
5 Silicone Sponges That Won't Waste A Drop Of Foundation
We can all agree that we want to get the most out of our foundation — it has to be long-wear, weightless, and flawless in photos — but so much of the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
You Can Score Flesh Beauty For Under $12 At Ulta This Month
In case you haven't heard, Ulta Beauty is the place to spend your entire tax return this month. Starting March 17 and running through April 6, the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
30 Drugstore Makeup Products That Will Definitely Sell Out In 2019
Every December 31, we make New Year's resolutions that we either loyally keep or break before February hits. While it's hard to predict how steadfast
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
E.L.F. Cosmetics Is Having A Secret Sale — & It's BIG
The big news from E.L.F. Cosmetics this week? The affordable and on-trend brand announced it will close all 22 of its retail stores in order to
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Meet The Makeup Artist Redefining “Instagram Skin”
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Cat Quinn
Beauty
The 7 Best Brands For Makeup That Won't Piss Off Sensitive Skin
When you have sensitive skin, trying out makeup is like sitting through an episode of Black Mirror (or The Bachelor, if that's more your thing): You have
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How To Nail "No-Makeup" Makeup — According To Alicia Keys' A...
There are makeup artists known for unapologetically bright lips, over-the-top contouring, and bold geometric liners. And then there's Dotti, who is better
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The New Sephora Products We're Adding To Cart This Month
A lot can happen in just one month, and not always in a good way. Celebrities can drop the ball on fact-checking their tattoos (twice), a polar vortex can
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
We Tried Tarte's New Face Tape Foundation — & Here's Wh...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
5 Smart Foundation Hacks For A Flawless Base Every Time
Shopping for foundation is no mean feat. First, there's deciding which formula and finish is best for you: matte or dewy? Full-coverage or sheer? From
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
How To Cover Up Your Tattoo Like A Pro
If you play your cards right (that is, if you take the appropriate measures), your tattoo will come out just the way you want it to. There are those
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Jelly Makeup Is Here To Give You The Glowing Skin You've Alw...
Powder blushes and stick foundations will always have their place in our makeup bags, but the texture we find ourselves reaching for lately is a lot more
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
We Tested Morphe's Controversial New Foundation — & This Is ...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Tarte Is Pulling Its Shape Tape Foundation & Starting Over After ...
It's been a little over a year since Tarte released its highly anticipated Shape Tape Foundation, a full-coverage base product inspired by the brand's
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
We Tried Glossier's New Shade Range — & This Is Our Honest O...
The enthusiastic fans of beauty brand Glossier will tell you that it's more than the millennial-pink packaging that makes them stan over every new launch.
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Glossier
Finally
Expanded Its Shade Range — & Fans Are T...
It's hard to remember a time when Glossier wasn't all over our Instagram feeds. Over the past few years, it's won the hearts of millennials and Gen Z'ers
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
I Tried QVC's Best-Selling Makeup From 2018 — & Here's ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
17 Foundations That Cater To Your Lazy Morning Routine
With so many foundations on the market, how is a person supposed to choose just one? After all, there's a time and a place for each, from mousse to cream
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Everything Coming To Sephora Play! Beauty Boxes In February
Of all the monthly beauty subscription boxes out there — and trust us, there are many — Sephora Play! may be one of the most reliable. The beauty
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
8 Foundations That Will Treat Your Acne While Hiding It
When confronted with foundation that reads "sheer" or "dewy," those with acne-prone skin have the same kind of involuntary, leg-jerk reaction you get when
by
Us
Beauty
Under-$15 Primers & Setting Sprays That'll Keep Your Makeup ...
The same way the hot sun melts your makeup in July, winter's cold wind creates a different — but equally frustrating — mess of the concealer you just
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Rihanna's Makeup Artist Gave Me A Makeover — & This Is What ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
19 Ways To Spend A $50, $75, & $100 Sephora Gift Card
Free money is the best kind, which is why shopping with a gift card is the closest most of us will ever come to nirvana. If you left the holidays with a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Fenty Beauty Is Launching 50 Shades Of Concealer & We Tried Them ...
Priscilla Ono is a world-class makeup artist with a roster of celebrity clients, but even she has struggled to find the perfect base shade. "I've had to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
