We Tried Fenty's New Foundation Early — & Here's How It Looks

Rihanna didn't just enter the beauty industry two years ago — she disrupted it. Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation shook the makeup world to its core with a whopping 40 shades, prompting many other brands to expand their ranges or launch new, more diverse shades of foundation. One small step for RiRi, a large leap for the beauty industry.
Inclusivity aside, pros, editors, and customers felt the product was a hit thanks to its long-lasting formula and matte finish. Of course, those with dry skin were left wanting more, sometimes even taking to social media to share their longing for a hydrating version. "My dry skin cannot deal with the Pro Filt'r, it's way too matte," tweeted one user. Well, Rihanna listened.
Fenty Beauty just announced a sister to the cult classic called the Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation. It has the same buildable and long-lasting coverage in the exact same 50 shades (yep, the original 40 shades have been expanded), but deliver a hydrating finish instead. So how is it? The foundation doesn't come out until August 15 but we were able to have a few R29 staffers give it a go ahead of its release. Their unfiltered opinions, ahead.
