Powder blushes and stick foundations will always have their place in our makeup bags, but the texture we find ourselves reaching for lately is a lot more tactile. More and more beauty brands are putting aside heavy, potentially pore-clogging ingredients and instead keeping the base of bronzers, highlighters, and lipsticks simple with nothing but water. The result is jelly makeup — and it's set to be one of 2019's biggest beauty trends.
"We are a nation of glow addicts, and jelly makeup formulas are the perfect choice for those of us who just can’t get enough radiance," says professional makeup artist Sara Hill. "Jelly formulas offer a juiciness that you just can’t get with powders and pressed formulas. You can achieve a fresh, 'real' skin look easily with these lightweight, malleable products as they're much more sheer than traditional formulas, so everything looks healthy and dewy."
Because of the not-quite-firm texture, most makeup brushes are out of the question when it comes to applying jelly-based products. So what's the best technique? "I think it’s best to apply these products with your fingers to get a really natural-looking finish," Hill says. "Gently pat products onto the skin with your fingertips. The warmth of your hands will help blend it out softly. I wouldn’t recommend using sponges, though, as they can lift the product and take away the shimmer, rather than adding it to the skin."
The order in which you apply your jelly products matters, too. "If you like to use a finishing powder or any powder-based products, make sure you apply your jelly formulas first," Hill says. "Otherwise they can leave a puddle mark in the powdered makeup, ruining the overall effect." Ahead, we rounded up the bounciest, most wearable jelly makeup on the market right now.
