I Tried $228 Worth Of Setting Powder — & This Was The Best One

Superstition runs in my family the way athletic prowess or blue eyes run in others. The constant fear is that, if someone doesn't knock on wood three times and spit in the devil's eye, or returns home for a forgotten thing and doesn't look in the mirror before leaving again, the world will go careening off its axis and everything will be terrible. We're not OCD, technically — just Russian.
Routines are very important to the superstitious, and the order in which I put on my makeup each morning is one of the things that holds my life together. I always fill in my left eyebrow first before my right, and wait until the very last minute before I step out the door to put on my lipstick. And I must always finish it all off with a setting powder, not just because my makeup will fade otherwise, but also because something bad will probably happen if I don't.
You'd think this would take all the fun out of something — but it doesn't! How can I shake up my routine without ruining my life? I try new things, of course. I find the best setting powder, of all the setting powders, because it is key to my survival. You just can't say the same for your favorite YouTube vlogger's product reviews, now can you?
