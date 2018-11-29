Jelly Highlighters Will Give You The Dewiest Glow — Even In Winter

There are a few magical things in this world. There's the Do Not Disturb iPhone feature, bath bombs, coffee, the city of Paris, and now... jelly highlighters. Yes, powders get the job done, but these jelly formulas glide onto your cheekbones as a gel then set on your skin like a powder. The result is a glistening glow that was once only achievable post-workout.
And not only does the bouncy texture of this product give your skin some extra hydration, but there's also the fact that it blends easily with a tap of your fingers — no brush necessary. Long gone are the chalky streaks that we didn't blend enough and then labeled #glowgoals.
Advertisement
This year many brands have released jelly pigments that give the glazed, lit-from-within look that doesn't require the Kira Kira app. So, if you're looking to glisten, here are the best jelly highlighters to add to your collection. And contrary to the words of Destiny's Child, you are indeed ready for this jelly.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 6
There's no talking about jelly highlighters without mentioning the OG — Farsali's Jelly Beam. This highlighter flew off the shelves (we're talking sold out in less than 24 hours) when it released last year. Fans love the buildable pigment that gives full control over the glow, and of course, that the packaging is very Instagram-worthy.
Shop This
2 of 6
Recently, Almay launched holographic jelly highlighters with crystal-topped lids and fun shades like Unicorn Light and Mermaid Magic. A few dabs of this product on the skin, and voila, it's instant illumination.
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 6
E.L.F. Cosmetics is the most recent brand to release their version of the pigment-packed formulations, and according to the reviews, it's got a lot of bang for very little buck. For just $6, you get enough product to glow well into 2019.
Shop This
4 of 6
Jelly highlighters don't have to be applied just on the cheekbones. You can also dab them on the lids, lips, or even the brow bone. Wherever you want a pop of glimmer, you can layer on highlighters like this one from INC.redible.
5 of 6
If you're not into the wet feel of a jelly texture, go for a firmer formula like Fenty Beauty's. This jelly-powder formula is bouncy to the touch, then melts onto your skin when applied with your fingers or a brush. And if there's one thing that Rihanna has taught us in her tutorial videos: The more highlight, the better.
6 of 6
If you want more shade options, this long-wearing jelly comes in eight different tones, so you can get creative with your glow and stand out at any holiday party.
Advertisement