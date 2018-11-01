Lush Just Dropped A Drag Queen Bath Bomb Campaign — & Fans Are Losing It

Leave it to the brand who made a party out of plain 'ol bathwater to take everything merry and bright about the holidays and make it extra. We're talking about Lush, of course — and to ring in the holidays, the brand turned to drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race to take things up a notch. Kim Chi, Detox, and Shea Couleé not only give face for the "Merry DRAGmas" campaign, but they've also crafted their own wardrobe and beauty looks based on bath bombs released for the holiday season.
Come through, Detox, with that 50's glamour housewife-as-party-hostess look and we see you, Shea Couleé: In true Lush spirit, she not only matched her lipstick and dress to an ultra-bright candy cane bath bomb, but devised her ensemble from repurposed old Christmas materials (sourced from Chicago’s drag shop, Beatnix) to boot. We're not the only ones pumped. Fans are already showing lots of DRAGmas love on the brand's Instagram posts.
See each queen's holiday look and the newly-dropped bath bombs that inspired them, ahead — along with details on when each star will sashay into a Lush store near you.
