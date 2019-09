Lush Just Dropped A Drag Queen Bath Bomb Campaign — & Fans Are Losing It

Leave it to the brand who made a party out of plain 'ol bathwater to take everything merry and bright about the holidays and make it extra. We're talking about Lush, of course — and to ring in the holidays, the brand turned to drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race to take things up a notch. Kim Chi, Detox, and Shea Couleé not only give face for the "Merry DRAGmas" campaign, but they've also crafted their own wardrobe and beauty looks based on bath bombs released for the holiday season