Lush's Holiday Collection Is Here — & It's Every Bath Lover's Dream

If you're already crafting an excuse to skip out on your friend's boyfriend's Halloween house party so that you can stay in with a bottle of Cabernet and a steamy bubble bath, the real holiday season has come early. Sure, that costume party might be fun for a couple hours, but will it leave you with baby soft skin that smells like a warm gingerbread cookie? No, it will not.
Luckily, for those of us who prioritize seasonal R&R over social interaction, Lush gets it. On October 5, our favorite shop for fun, fizzy bath balls and homemade shampoo bars dropped its full holiday bath and body collection — and it's everything a bath lover could dream of.
Not only are the newest limited-edition bath bombs more mesmerizing than last year, the scents — like zesty cranberry, golden pear, and spicy gingerbread — are especially mouthwatering. Not to mention, many of the soaps, lotions, and body sprays are both eco-friendly and give back to a good cause.
Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the just-launched Lush holiday line, because we're pretty sure the chic golden pear soap will sell out fast.
