Lush's New $8 Jelly Bomb Will Turn Your Tub Into A Tropical Beach

Last year when Lush launched the "jelly" iteration of its famous bath bomb, it sent fans into a full-on tizzy. As they do, Lushies posted their jellies in action, sharing Instagrams of their colorful, fizzy tubs. Lush put a short pause on production after that, but now the brand is finally releasing its first jelly bath bomb of 2018 — and using the fanfare to spread a really important message.
The adorable green-and-blue Turtle Jelly Bomb delivers the same signature gooey texture when it hits warm water, but it also has a blend of natural fragrances, including fresh pine and smoky sandalwood, that makes your whole bathroom smell like an eco-friendly, vegan spa. And, there are actual strings of seaweed released into the tub as it dissolves for extra skin softening.
But the seaweed turtle is not only sweet-smelling and cute to look at — it also comes with an important charge, reminding customers about the importance of fighting against plastic pollution to save sea turtles (and other sea life) from death by trash and debris. And fittingly, it's shipped in a plastic-free package with biodegradable packing peanuts, to further promote the brand's mission to reduce our carbon footprint.
The new eco-friendly bath bomb is available now on Lush's website, but we'd recommend ordering one ASAP, because these slime-y fizzers tend to sell out quick.
