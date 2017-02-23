Lush Is Launching A Different Kind Of Bath Bomb — & It’s Not For The Squeamish

Halloween may feel like it's light-years away, but there's one beauty brand getting in on the spooky spirit early: Lush Cosmetics. The company just announced that it's bringing everyone's favorite shower jellies to the bathtub, and the first-ever jelly bomb has been given a fitting name: the Ectoplasm Bath Bomb. In case you're unfamiliar with the term — or your Ghostbusters terminology knowledge is just a little rusty — ectoplasm (a.k.a. "ghost slime") is the stuff that allegedly oozes from a spirit's mouth. Blegh. But gross as it sounds, we can't think of a better way to describe the gooey texture of jelly, and the orb itself seems all but worthy of its supernatural appellation. On the surface, it certainly resembles all the other bath bombs from the brand. But drop it in your tub, and watch it magically transform into bubbles of purple slime that any fan of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards would appreciate. Jack Constantine, from the Lush product development team, offered a peek of the product in a video, so you can see the strange metamorphosis for yourself.
Luckily for us, the make-up of the jelly isn't actually frightening at all. Ectoplasm is packed with mineral-rich carrageenan seaweed that'll leave your skin just as soft as a wrap from the spa would, and the crisp, citrus-y grapefruit scent will deliver the same invigoration you get from a great treatment. The only downside? It may be a while before you can get your hands on the goods. A rep for the brand tells us the jelly bomb is still in development in the U.K., so no word on how long we'll have to wait to scoop it up stateside. But one thing is for sure: If it's anything like the brand's actual Halloween lineup last year, we know it'll be scary-good.
