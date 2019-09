Lush Is Launching A Different Kind Of Bath Bomb — & It’s Not For The Squeamish

Halloween may feel like it's light-years away, but there's one beauty brand getting in on the spooky spirit early: Lush Cosmetics. The company just announced that it's bringing everyone's favorite shower jellies to the bathtub, and the first-ever jelly bomb has been given a fitting name: the Ectoplasm Bath Bomb. In case you're unfamiliar with the term — or your Ghostbusters terminology knowledge is just a little rusty — ectoplasm (a.k.a. "ghost slime") is the stuff that allegedly oozes from a spirit's mouth. Blegh. But gross as it sounds, we can't think of a better way to describe the gooey texture of jelly, and the orb itself seems all but worthy of its supernatural appellation. On the surface, it certainly resembles all the other bath bombs from the brand . But drop it in your tub, and watch it magically transform into bubbles of purple slime that any fan of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards would appreciate. Jack Constantine, from the Lush product development team, offered a peek of the product in a video, so you can see the strange metamorphosis for yourself.