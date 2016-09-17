Take a break from planning your spooky Halloween ensemble, because Lush just dropped a frighteningly cool collection of bath products. And for those of you who think it's too early to feel festive? These are sure to get you in the seasonal spirit.
If you’re unfamiliar with this soak-centric beauty brand, just know this: It only takes one bath to realize what you've been missing. (I, for one, just discovered my love for Lush during a recent out-of-this-world massage at the company’s spa in New York City. Let's just say its Comforter fragrance is my new favorite scent.)
And for all you Lush devotees out there? Get ready to fall even deeper in love, because ahead you'll find serious limited-edition spookiness. Think: pumpkin bath bombs, colorful soaps, and so much more. Check out our sinister faves in the slides ahead.
