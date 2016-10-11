The Most Epic Halloween DIYs You'll Ever See

Halloween is looming, which means you only have a couple of weeks to come up with a costume idea that's the right mix of witty, pretty, and scary. This can be a hard balance to strike — especially when perusing the offerings at your local Halloween store. Sexy nurse and vampire queen just don't do it for us.
So, instead of going generic with a cheap costume that you'll probably never wear again, why not pull something imaginative out of your closet — and your beauty bag? Using products you probably already have at home, you can take a simple idea and easily catapult it to the next level.
That's why we recruited Nathaniel Hawkins, a celebrity hairstylist who's worked with the likes of a very beauty-obsessed Adele, and Kristofer Buckle, the renowned makeup artist who's painted the faces of everyone from Mariah Carey to Christina Aguilera, to make our four simple Halloween-costume concepts go the distance. Click through to watch, step-by-step, as four cool girls go from classic pretty to all-out crazy.