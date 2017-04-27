Skip navigation!
Phillip Picardi
Hair
How To Pick The Right Blonde For You
Phillip Picardi
Apr 27, 2017
Makeup
The Most Epic Halloween DIYs You'll Ever See
Phillip Picardi
Oct 11, 2016
Makeup
Boys In Lipstick, Just Because
Phillip Picardi
Sep 7, 2016
Skin Care
Makeup Wipes Are The Devil
When I was growing up, I was constantly being reminded that you must earn what you have. (And, if something bad happens, that you probably earned that,
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
Confessions Of A Bikini Waxer
As told to Phillip Picardi. I have been an aesthetician for almost 20 years. But, as far as learning to wax…that’s a different story. Basically, I
by
Phillip Picardi
Beauty
The Beauty Products We Can't Shut Up About
Here at R29, we spend a lot of time scouting for beauty products you haven't already heard of, despite the fact that there's a treasure trove of cult
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
The Hair-Color Commandments Every Redhead Needs To Know
Red can, unfairly, get a pretty bad rap. But, we can probably chalk up all this gingerphobia to jealousy. "The eye is drawn more to the color red than
by
Phillip Picardi
Beauty
The Broke Girl's Guide To Spring Beauty
Here we are again, readers! Under-$25 time! We've already shown you a few times what our favorite drugstore and other affordable products are, but spring
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
Skin-Care Products Designed SPECIFICALLY For Millennials
Update: We just got word that Estée Lauder is joining the millennial-beauty race with The Estée Edit, a new lineup launching March 15 at Sephora. The
by
Phillip Picardi
Makeup
The Products Pros Actually Have In Their Kits
Remember Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets? Well, sorry to ruin your adolescence, but He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has absolutely nothing on the secrets
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
How To Totally Rock Being A Brunette
"Brown is a very grounding color," says colorist extraordinaire Roxie Darling, the brains behind many a killer dye job. "It's a sensible, intelligent
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
How To Give Yourself A Spa-Worthy DIY Facial
I can faithfully say I only expected to fall in love in one way while lying flat on my back. But, then I was invited to a bed so coveted and chic, a bed
by
Phillip Picardi
Hair
This Top Hairstylist Gave Up Hot Tools For A Week
When it comes to hair that women actually want to wear, I always look to fabulous redhead and all-around beauty genius Kristin Ess. In case you don't know
by
Phillip Picardi
Hair
These 5 Women Got Amazing Hair Makeovers
This story was originally published on Mar. 26, 2015. Spring is (sorta) in the air, which inevitably means it’s time for a cut and color. Indeed,
by
Phillip Picardi
Hair
Forget Ombré — You're Going To Love Tortoiseshell Hair
Now trending thanks to Jack Howard, the man who brought us babylights: ecaille hair color, otherwise known as tortoiseshell. "I stumbled upon it about
by
Phillip Picardi
Beauty
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Makeup Products
Ingeborg has quickly become one of Refinery’s favorite makeup artists. She not only has an incredibly pleasant demeanor (hey, it's always a plus!), but
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
I Hung Out In A Freezing-Cold Chamber For The Sake Of Beauty
It was, basically, the weekend of a lifetime. Arriving at the luxurious Hôtel Hermitage in Monte Carlo with my best friend (and the photographer for
by
Phillip Picardi
Fitness
Meet Cheyenne Woods, The 24-Year-Old Who’s Changing The Face Of W...
Cheyenne Woods was born, it seems, determined to win. “I have two older brothers, and I was always playing every sport with them, wanting to beat them
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
How I Dealt With Psoriasis
A few months ago, I got a super-mild case of strep throat. It had happened pretty much right after I was traveling, so I didn't even think twice or try
by
Phillip Picardi
Beauty
Greenwashing: The Beauty Industry's Dirty Little Secret
It’s pretty safe to say that most people reading this website are well-informed shoppers. And, as much as we hate to pull the whole “millennial”
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
How To Solve The Skin Concerns On Your Body
A couple months back, we addressed how to fix all sorts of skin concerns that appear on your face, from fine lines to cystic acne. Treating the face is
by
Phillip Picardi
Makeup
Confessions Of A Celebrity Makeup Artist
As told to Phillip Picardi. Coming Up At the beginning of my makeup artistry career, I did more fashion shoots. Basically, the magazines request
by
Phillip Picardi
Beauty
What Instagram Filter Are You?
Let’s be honest: Picking the right filter for your selfie can be more agonizing than finally finding that flattering angle or skin-perfecting light
by
Phillip Picardi
Celebrity Beauty
Cara Delevingne's Eyebrows Just Won The Red Carpet
We all know and love Miss Cara Delevingne for walking the runways, dominating advertising campaigns, and generally killing it on Instagram, so it's easy
by
Phillip Picardi
Celebrity Beauty
Shailene Woodley Just Served Some Major Short-Hair Inspiration
The recipient of this year's MTV Movie Awards Trailblazer trophy was none other than Shailene Woodley, the proudly outspoken celebrity who's discussed
by
Phillip Picardi
Skin Care
This Shampoo Is Like Italian Ice For Your Head
Certain beauty products — think NARS blush in Orgasm, Clinique's Black Honey lipstick — are so good, they're practically famous and have devoted,
by
Phillip Picardi
Celebrity Beauty
How To Get The Best Nails Ever, According To 3 Boss Manicurists
Even as nail art starts to trend more minimalist, some of the coolest beauty pros in the biz are ladies who are dominating the nail world. They're the
by
Phillip Picardi
Makeup
Alexander McQueen's Makeup Gets Its Own Art Exhibit
We've always said that makeup is art. Now, we have even more proof: The first-ever exhibition to showcase the makeup from the Alexander McQueen
by
Phillip Picardi
Makeup
Bobbi Brown's New Secret Weapon Is A Parasitic Fungus
This has been Bobbi Brown’s favorite year, ever. That's quite a statement, considering I was seated across from her in the Miami Soho House during the
by
Phillip Picardi
Celebrity Beauty
Dr. Fredric Brandt, Beloved Dermatologist To The Stars, Passed Aw...
Today, the beauty world lost one of our most beloved stars. Dr. Fredric Brandt, cosmetic dermatologist and one of the industry’s leading product
by
Phillip Picardi
