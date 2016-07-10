Confessions Of A Bikini Waxer

Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

You’re just very up close and personal with different parts of women’s bodies. Once you’ve learned how to wax properly, it’s all about applying pressure after, the angles of ripping the wax, the way you hold the skin taut, and then the body positions the client prefers, especially for the backside. Some women are flexible and can raise their legs over their head. I usually give clients the option of going on all fours — the idea of it is worse than the actual waxing part for some people. So, there’s that position, or they can lay on their side and hold their buttocks up, but you have to let them know to not let go because otherwise the cheeks get stuck together! They’ll get a little chuckle out of that.



In that regard, a Brazilian can really be about teamwork. Sometimes women have to hold their labia extra tight so they don’t get pulled too hard, and then some people really don’t have any, so there’s not much of a circumference to get in and wax, which causes us to get inventive with positioning. I usually drape my clients, too, so I’m only waxing a certain exposed area at a time, which gives security. If they hold the skin, it also helps them have more control and feel like they’re involved. I’ve had a lot of people who start the service feeling very uncomfortable, but feel better by the time they leave.



Warm (Not Fuzzy!) Feelings

It’s funny, because I’ve never thought about it in these terms, but bikini waxing in general has taught me that everyone’s a little different down there. But, we also have all these hang-ups with being naked or issues with our different body parts, and I have really learned that people shouldn’t be so awkward about it. It’s like, every female has a vagina — get over it! If you want it waxed, it’s totally fine. It’s a beautiful area, just as much as anything else. When I first started, I was horrified that I had to wax there. But, you know what? It’s made me feel more body-positive, which makes it a better experience in general for my clients.



I know the nightmare stories are more fun to tell, but it’s important to me to be able to see women regularly. Some of my clients were newly married or not at all married when they first came to see me, and now their kids are growing up before my eyes. I’ve had clients where I’ve seen them before their first baby, and I gave them a Brazilian before they gave birth — which a lot of women request. That’s always really difficult because it’s painful, and they’re more sensitive, and it’s more awkward to get in there, but it’s kind of like preparing them for a big life moment and giving them a little bit more confidence or control before this massive event happens. Then, of course, they have the baby and things change down there a little. It’s kind of cool, because you develop a relationship with people that stands a long time…it just makes them feel comfortable that they have this person who has seen them through all things and treats them all the same. It’s good, in my work, to feel like you can be reassuring and positive to women who have been through all these things. You’re sort of in it together.



