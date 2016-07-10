Confessions Of A Bikini Waxer

I know the nightmare stories are more fun to tell, but it’s important to me to be able to see women regularly. Some of my clients were newly married or not at all married when they first came to see me, and now their kids are growing up before my eyes. I’ve had clients where I’ve seen them before their first baby, and I gave them a Brazilian before they gave birth — which a lot of women request. That’s always really difficult because it’s painful, and they’re more sensitive, and it’s more awkward to get in there, but it’s kind of like preparing them for a big life moment and giving them a little bit more confidence or control before this massive event happens. Then, of course, they have the baby and things change down there a little. It’s kind of cool, because you develop a relationship with people that stands a long time…it just makes them feel comfortable that they have this person who has seen them through all things and treats them all the same. It’s good, in my work, to feel like you can be reassuring and positive to women who have been through all these things. You’re sort of in it together.