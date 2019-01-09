Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Guide To Waxing
Beauty
Everything You Want To Know About Butt Hair
by
Erika Stalder
More from Guide To Waxing
Beauty
These $10 Waxing Strips Will Convince You To Toss Your Razor
Samantha Sasso
Jan 9, 2019
Beauty
How To Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs
Everywhere
It's happened to the best of us. One day, you're shaving your body like always, maybe along your bikini line or down your armpits. Then a few days later,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
This Bikini Wax Has An 8,000-Person Waiting List — & We Tested It
When we recently received a clear jar filled with what appeared to be the chic-est rose gold cupcake sprinkles ever, we immediately thought, ‘Yes!
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This
Is The Secret To A Less-Painful Wax
Whether you're a routine waxer, or you're thinking about getting your first bikini wax ahead of your summer vacation, you probably already know that few
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Black Girls' Guide To Shaving
Shaving or hair removal is hardly a requirement — it's your body (and, uhh, body hair), so do with it what you please. But for those who opt for it,
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
8 Ways To Remove Facial Hair — Without Everyone In The Mall Watching
Body hair is predictable. It grows back from a shave or a wax at a steady pace, making itself known day by day. You likely never look down at your pubic
by
Alix Tunell
Skin Care
If You Shave Or Wax, You Need To Check This Out
Shaving is expensive and irritating and the results last only until the next cool breeze blows by, giving you that sexy goose-bump stubble. Also, it
by
Kelsey Miller
Beauty
Confessions Of A Vagina Facialist
Marta Camkiran is an aesthetician at Haven Spa in New York City. She's worked in the beauty industry for nearly two decades and helped create Haven Spa's
by
Refinery29
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross On Waxing Her Nose Hairs: "Just Say No"
Waxing is a beauty ritual that can vary in levels of discomfort, depending on the area. Eyebrows? Sure. Legs? A little painful, but worth it. And nose
by
Jen Anderson
Beauty
Here's What Happened When One Man Decided To Wax His Own Arm...
Waxing isn't something I'd ever considered. I spent so much of my childhood looking forward to growing body hair that now it feels like sacrilege to cull
by
Josh Daws
New York
20 Fail-Proof Spots For Scoring Your Best Brows EVER
Brows have been a standout beauty feature for quite a few seasons now — whether they're feathered, bleached to oblivion, heavily groomed, or
by
Kayla Jacobs
Beauty
Zac Efron Actually Waxed Someone Else's Body Hair
It makes sense that being accepted onto the Baywatch team would require some hard work. If you were keeping tabs on the new summer film, you’d know Zac
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Ashley Graham Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Bush
Sex, politics, religion — these days, no subject is considered too taboo for the modern-day celebrity. Even discussions on private parts aren't exactly
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Ryan Reynolds & Tom Holland Have Some Waxing Advice
Twitter can be a strange place. Stans and fans alike can keep tabs on and chat with their favorite bands, actors, models, etc. without ever coming
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
All Your Most Embarrassing Butt Questions, Answered
We as a nation may not be ready to free the nipple, but we'll be damned if we can't have our ripped butt jeans and ass inspo accounts. But just because
by
Refinery29
Sex Tips
These Are The Sexy Massage Candles You Need In Your Life
If mood lighting and sensual hot wax massages seem like cheesy romance novel tropes to you, we urge you to revisit that stance. The right massage candle
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Beauty
This Is The Most Outrageous Thing Bella Thorne Has Ever Done On S...
Looking for an entertaining Snapchat story to brighten up your hump day? When it comes to celebs, there are a few key places to go: Spencer Pratt, Chrissy
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This Nose Waxing Video Is Going Viral — & The Internet Has Some Q...
As an anxious teenager with moderate-to-severe trichotillomania and an all-consuming fear of being considered unattractive by my fellow 14-year-olds, I
by
Rachel Krause
Spirit
What It Means For You When The Moon Is Waxing &
Waning
At this very moment, the moon is a waning crescent. Sure, it's not as mysterious as a new moon or inspiring as a full moon, but that doesn't mean you
by
Sara Coughlin
Beauty
The Embarrassing Beauty Habits We Always Do When We're Drunk
Life is like a flask of tequila — you never know what you're gonna do when it hits. You might decide it's a cool idea to FaceTime your sleeping parents
by
Alix Tunell
Beauty
This Waxing Video Is Basically The Grooming Edition Of Couple Goals
You can save a lot of money by eschewing expensive salon treatments and going the DIY route. Facials, waxes, haircuts: Why pay up to see a professional
by
Rachel Krause
Hair Removal
5 Beauty Treatments NOT To Get If You're On Your Period
Scheduling beauty services, like manicures, pedicures, facials, and waxing, has become such a part of our daily lives that we typically don’t think
by
Jeannine Morris
Celebrity Beauty
Hillary Clinton Is The Reason I'm Excited To Get My Next Bikini Wax
I recently got a bikini wax for the first time at 22 years old. I'm the outlier among my friends and coworkers (yes, pubic grooming is run-of-the-mill
by
Samantha Sasso
Skin Care
We Can't Stop Watching This Slo-Mo Waxing Session
If you think about it, waxing — although super-common — is pretty gross. You're getting hot wax poured on your body and your hair is being ripped out
by
Rebecca Farley
Skin Care
When Brow Wax Meets Retinol: A Horror Story
We love a good retinol product — what other magical ingredient fights wrinkles, dark spots, acne, and oily splotches? But using prescription retinol
by
Jessica Chou
Skin Care
I'll Do Anything For Beauty, But I Won't Do This
I'll put myself in a lot of uncomfortable and potentially embarrassing situations in the name of vanity. I'll lie face-down on a table for a 60-minute
by
Alix Tunell
Celebrity Beauty
Brace Yourself For The Most Painful 100 Layers Video Yet
Just when we think we're finally in the clear — no more freaky 100 layers videos! — a creative YouTuber pops out of the woodwork to deliver another.
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Lea Michele Just Snapchatted An Intimate Part Of Her Beauty Routine
A video posted by Lea Michele Updates/News⬇ (@dailymichele) on Aug 7, 2016 at 2:47pm PDT Forget the dog tongue and flower-crown filters on Snapchat;
by
Taylor Bryant
Skin Care
Confessions Of A Bikini Waxer
As told to Phillip Picardi. I have been an aesthetician for almost 20 years. But, as far as learning to wax…that’s a different story. Basically, I
by
Phillip Picardi
Sex
To Groom Or Not To Groom For Your Long-Term S.O.?
This story was originally published on February 17, 2016. Last week, Reddit user ismybfwrongorme submitted a since-removed post to the Relationships
by
Hayley MacMillen
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted