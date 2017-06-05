Ashley Graham Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Bush

Sex, politics, religion — these days, no subject is considered too taboo for the modern-day celebrity. Even discussions on private parts aren't exactly private anymore. In fact, when it comes to pubic hair preferences, let's just say you'd sooner find an A-lister willing to tell all on their below-the-belt grooming habits than you would get the details on their last public breakup. (Some things are just too intimate, you know?)
And lately, it seems as though people — especially women — are going on the record with praise of the fuller look. Emma Watson recently shared that she swears by a few drops of Fur Oil. Cameron Diaz dedicated an entire chapter in her manifesto, The Body Book, to the matter, naming it "In Praise Of Pubes." Even Gwyneth Paltrow told Ellen Degeneres back in 2013 that her nether regions rocked more of a "a 70s vibe." And now, Ashley Graham is joining in on the conversation, too.
In a recent interview with Glamour magazine, the model-slash-actress got real about nip slips, her marriage, and Brazilian waxes... or the lack thereof. And when a reader posed the question: "Last time I was single, I cared more about what men thought. Now I don’t, and I stopped getting Brazilians. Am I the only single woman with a bush?"
Graham's response was brilliant: "She sounds like my kind of lady. Honey, I have a full bush. Period. It’s about your preference and your partner’s preference." Translation: you do you. Full, bare, clean-shaven... the choice is yours. And that, my friends, is a sentiment we can't hear enough.
