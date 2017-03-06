Update: If you thought the beauty benefits of using oil for your pubic hair was all part of some big hoax, let Emma Watson's glowing testimony serve as your proof. The Beauty & The Beast actress recently shared her eco-friendly beauty musts for an interview with Into The Gloss, and topping the list? Fur Oil. "I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair," she told the publication. "It’s an amazing all-purpose product."
Consider us sold.
This story was originally published on October 22, 2016.
For all of the consideration we give the hair on our heads, we don't talk much about the other hair on our bodies — unless, of course, we're talking about removing it. Our pubes are either on the chopping block or not, and that's our choice. But what happens if we decide to keep things au naturel? Should we just let it grow and get on with our lives? Not according to the folks over at Fur.
The brand just launched a fancy-pants duo of products that help you keep the hair below your belt in tip-top shape. While the company has a Stubble Cream for post-shaving, its hero product is Fur Oil. Made of grape seed, jojoba, tea tree, and clary sage seed oils, the slick stuff is meant to be applied directly to pubic hair, to soften it for comfort and manageability. The product is also antiseptic and antimicrobial (thanks to that tea tea oil), and it works to prevent ingrown hairs.
In fact, we're kind of on board with the entire ethos of Fur. In an interview with Fashionista, founder Emily Schubert explains that she and her sister Laura developed Fur to help find middle ground between Brazilian waxes and the stereotypically "unkempt" pubic hair that people tend to associate with non-shavers. "I started thinking about how women are treating their pubic area, and how it's not really in line with what's going on right now," Schubert said. "I feel like it's that new wave of feminism. You care about yourself, but it's more about you as a woman, not about men." Any product that helps women embrace their choices is rad in our book.
But before you start pulling out your wallets, take heed: This vial doesn't come cheap. The oil will set you back $39, with a smaller trial size priced at $25. (If you're looking for a fix on the cheap, you can always swab a small amount of tea tree oil on your bikini area post-shave to prevent ingrowns.) That said, the bottle of Fur Oil looks like it would last quite a while. And, at the end of the day, can you really put a price tag on silky-soft pubes? (We can't believe we're saying this.)
