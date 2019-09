Okay, so she’s totally the type of best friend that would make your parents ask, “Why can’t you be more like Emma?” But it'd all be worth it for a chance to raid her extensive supply of beauty products (after you’ve raided her bookshelf, of course), which she detailed in an interview with Into The Gloss . Not at all unsurprisingly, Watson's top picks are of the high-end, eco-friendly persuasion — including some of our personal favorite indie brands, like Tata Harper, RMS Beauty, French Girl Organics, and Rahua.