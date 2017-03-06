But even with her green beauty obsession, Watson leaves the holier-than-thou attitude at home. “Most of my routine keeps to an 80/20 philosophy because it’s very difficult to be a complete purist, especially when working in the film industry,” she told the publication. “You can end up driving yourself a bit mad and make it more stressful than it should be. Sometimes you just need a mascara to be waterproof and that’s okay.”