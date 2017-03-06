We want Emma Watson to be our best friend, and we really mean that. At 26-years-old, Watson has done much more than establish an acting career formidable enough that we’ve (almost) stopped associating her exclusively with Hermione Granger. (Though we can’t say the same for Neville Longbottom, no matter how hot he gets.)
In the past five years alone, she has taken a hiatus from the spotlight to earn a degree in English lit from Brown University, become a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, start an online feminist book club on Goodreads called Our Shared Shelf, and travel all over the world to promote education for young women. Malala Yousafzai told the actress that she first decided to call herself a feminist after hearing a speech Watson gave at the UN. That’s pretty cool.
Okay, so she’s totally the type of best friend that would make your parents ask, “Why can’t you be more like Emma?” But it'd all be worth it for a chance to raid her extensive supply of beauty products (after you’ve raided her bookshelf, of course), which she detailed in an interview with Into The Gloss. Not at all unsurprisingly, Watson's top picks are of the high-end, eco-friendly persuasion — including some of our personal favorite indie brands, like Tata Harper, RMS Beauty, French Girl Organics, and Rahua.
But even with her green beauty obsession, Watson leaves the holier-than-thou attitude at home. “Most of my routine keeps to an 80/20 philosophy because it’s very difficult to be a complete purist, especially when working in the film industry,” she told the publication. “You can end up driving yourself a bit mad and make it more stressful than it should be. Sometimes you just need a mascara to be waterproof and that’s okay.”
See? We knew we’d get along. Click through to shop some of Emma’s faves for yourself — ridiculously chic marble bathroom not included.