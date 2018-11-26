Skip navigation!
Emma Watson
Movies
Little Women
Already Looks Enchanting
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
So, You Want To Get Bangs...
Samantha Sasso
Nov 26, 2018
Movies
Feel-Good Movies That Will Leave You Warm & Fuzzy
Elena Nicolaou
Nov 26, 2018
Movies
Two
Harry Potter
Stars Reunited This Week Because
Fantastic Beasts
...
Syd Shaw
Nov 9, 2018
News
The Dark History Of Celebrity Photo Hacks
Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried are in the news, and it’s not for their March movies Beauty and the Beast and The Last Word. Unfortunately, Watson and
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
What Hogwarts House Would Emma Watson's Rumored New Boo Be In?
Has Harry Potter alum Emma Watson been bewitched by a new boo? According to People, the answer is yes. Per the report, Watson is dating businessman
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
7 Celebrities Who Are All About The Bush
Tons of women on the internet right now are opening up about why they're putting down the razor or breaking up with their bikini waxer as they halt the
by
Us
News
Greta Gerwig’s
Little Women
Exchanges Emma Stone For Emm...
Where one Emma goes, another Emma is always sure to follow. At least, this is true when it comes to one very specific thing — Greta Gerwig’s upcoming
by
Sara Hendricks
Beauty
This 18-Year-Old Looks Like Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato Combined
Turns out, for the price of $100,000, you can make a clone of your dog. Which makes you wonder: What would it cost to clone a person? Our guess is a hell
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Celebrities Have Beauty Routines For Their Boobs
As a general rule, celebrities are drawn to outrageous beauty treatments that the majority of the population has never even heard of, let alone tried.
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Fact Or Fiction: What We Know About The NXIVM Cult
The chilling saga surrounding the NXIVM cult has been unfolding right before our eyes and Smallville actress Allison Mack is one of the people at its
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Emma Watson Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends
Despite what Instagram beauty influencers might lead you to believe, you don't have to excel in cut creases and Kardashian-caliber contouring to
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Everyone Criticizing Emma Watson's Tattoo Is Missing The Point
Update: In yesterday's case of Emma Watson's "TIMES UP" tattoo versus the internet, the world was left wondering whether or not the ink (and correlating
by
Kelsey Castañon
Entertainment
Is It Really Okay To Talk About The Love Life Of A Famous 13-Year...
On January 20, just one day before 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown walked the SAG Awards red carpet wearing pink Converse and ribboned
by
R29 Editors
Beauty
Did You Miss This Tiny Detail In Emma Watson's Latest Instag...
It's no secret that actress and activist Emma Watson is an avid reader. After starting her own feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf, the 27-year-old
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Because Not All Celebs Are Bad, Stories Of Awesome Celeb Encounte...
With the deluge of disheartening stories about celebrities coming out, these viral Twitter threads remind us of all the nice celebrities out there.
by
Sarah Midkiff
Movies
30 Celebrities Who Refuse To Do Nude Scenes & Why
Nude scenes in movies or television is a thing. It's a complex negotiation of weird costumes and props designed to hide certain body parts and
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Emma Watson Declares That "The Mistreatment Of Women Has To Stop"
The news about Harvey Weinstein has been horrific, and this morning it took an even uglier turn when the New Yorker published their report this morning.
by
Meagan Fredette
Work & Money
How Male Leaders Are Working To Improve Gender Inequality Through...
Three years ago, former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and UN Women Global Goodwill
by
Judith Ohikuare
Beauty
You Have To See This Man Transform Into Emma Watson
What do Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and Emma Watson all have in common? Besides kicking ass in each of their respective fields,
by
Jen Anderson
Fashion
Emma Watson Asked The Internet To Help Find Her Beloved Rings
Emma Watson needs our help. The actress is offering a reward for the safe return of three pieces of precious jewelry. On Sunday, Watson placed three rings
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
I Only Used Lush Products For My Entire Body — & Things Got Inter...
I own so many Lush bath bombs that I even have a drawer in my apartment dedicated to my collection. But I'm not the only one obsessed. There are entire
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This New
Beauty and the Beast
Makeup Collection Might Be...
Two months after the highly-anticipated live-action film Beauty and the Beast premiered, Lorac just dropped some unexpected news: It has an epic, limited
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Emma Watson's Beauty Guru Swears By Boob Oil
Sorry Gwyneth, but Emma Watson is about to usurp you as Hollywood’s resident natural beauty icon. If there's anyone who can convince us of the magic of
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Ginny Weasley Is Drinking Butterbeer In
Harry Potter
World
Bonnie Wright paid a visit to Universal Studios in Hollywood this week. Naturally, the Harry Potter actress had to have a pint of butterbeer in The
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
The Beast From
Beauty & The Beast
Looks Ridiculous Witho...
It's not a secret that a lot of CGI effects went into making Dan Stevens the titular monster in March's Beauty and the Beast. But most of us didn't put a
by
Meghan De Maria
Emma Watson
Emma Watson FaceTimed With A Fan Just To Tell Her To Study
Emma Watson channelled her roots as Hermione Granger recently. The former Harry Potter star FaceTimed with a student long enough to tell her to study.
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
What
The Circle
Gets So Wrong About Friendship
At the start of The Circle, Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is quite literally stuck in a box. A cubicle, that is. And the only person who can free her from
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Emma Watson's New Movie Made Her Privacy Paranoid
Emma Watson would rather keep her private life private — and that protectiveness extends to her internet presence. At a screening of Watson's new movie,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Hermione Granger & Ginny Weasley Reunited Last Night
You can leave Hogwarts, but Hogwarts won't leave you. (And, really, why would you want it to?) The Tribeca Film Festival witnessed a Harry Potter reunion
by
Erin Donnelly
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Gets Real About The Pressure Of Being A "Role Model"
It’s no surprise that Emma Watson has been dubbed a role model thanks to her activism for gender equality and consistent efforts to apply feminism to
by
Caitlin Flynn
