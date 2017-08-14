What do Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, and Emma Watson all have in common? Besides kicking ass in each of their respective fields, these women are also the inspiration for one Filipino makeup artist named Paolo Ballesteros. He uses beauty products to recreate the most life-like celebrity transformations we've seen — all of which are incredible in and of itself — but it's his latest metamorphosis into the Harry Potter heroine that is his most realistic yet.
Yesterday, Ballesteros (a.k.a. @pochoy_29 on Instagram) uploaded a photo of his transformation into Watson to his 2 million followers on the social media site. And after just a day, the picture has already garnered more than 77,000 likes. Check the before and after pictures for yourself below, and you'll understand why so many people are gushing about this jaw-dropping look. Ballesteros nailed every detail about Emma — right down to her brow shape and freckles.
Here is the makeup artist's "before" photo:
Below is Ballesteros as Emma Watson. Now, just try telling us you didn't have to do a double take.
In a sea of users commenting “OMG” and “WOWWWW,” on the post, one Instagrammer wrote, “I really thought you were Emma Watson until i saw your username ??????.” Another user chimed in, “No doubt you're the queen of transformations.”
The look has us curious as to what other celebrities Ballesteros has up his sleeve (or, more fittingly, in his makeup bag). Could it be Chrissy Teigen? Miley Cyrus? The possibilities are endless — and we have a feeling the transformation will be worth the wait.
