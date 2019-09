What do Gal Gadot Lady Gaga , and Emma Watson all have in common? Besides kicking ass in each of their respective fields, these women are also the inspiration for one Filipino makeup artist named Paolo Ballesteros. He uses beauty products to recreate the most life-like celebrity transformations we've seen — all of which are incredible in and of itself — but it's his latest metamorphosis into the Harry Potter heroine that is his most realistic yet.