Kim Kardashian Let This Beauty Star Do Her Makeup

Makeup muse to pretty much all of YouTube, Kim Kardashian West doesn't often let just anyone touch her glow-up. But when you're a beauty vlogging sensation in your own right, Kim K.'s happy to hop in the makeup chair. That is, if you're one Patrick Starrr. HelloGiggles reports that the makeup artist extraordinaire used KKW's new makeup line to give the reality star a major lewk. And like most of us in the presence of our heroes, Starrr couldn't keep cool.
Starrr has cited Kim K. as one of his biggest inspirations, so it makes sense that he could barely contain his excitement when he got her in his chair. For her part, Kardashian was pretty chill, letting Starrr work his magic with the help of her contour and highlighting products. He's so excited, in fact, that he says the word "excited" dozens of times as he works to sculpt and carve Kardashian's enviable cheekbones.
Advertisement
HelloGiggles explains that Starrr and Kardashian first met during the release of her line, which was held at her home. From there, the sparks flew and they decided to create a video together, which is how this exhibition of makeup artistry, personal insight (they discuss whether peeing or checking IG is the more important first thing in the morning), and makeup brush maintenance. No, not even pros keep their brushes as clean as they should, so don't sweat it. But do wash yours, ASAP.
In addition to using the KKW products, Starrr uses a slew of different brands for the look, including Armani, Make Up For Ever, NARS, and Kylie Cosmetics, keeping at least some of it in the family. Through it all, there's plenty of chit-chat, which is pretty normal when someone's getting up close and personal with your brows. The whole video is worth watching just for the tea, so whether or not you need a lesson in contouring, anyone keeping up with the Kardashians will appreciate this extra clip of a very candid Kim.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement