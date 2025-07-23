Beauty Charms Are Taking Over — These Are Team R29’s Favorites
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Call it the Labubu-fication of beauty, but it seems like the most covetable bag charm might already be sitting at the bottom of your purse. Lip balms-turned-keychains are everywhere right now — and show no signs of trending down. From clever add-ons that transform your favorite tube into an accessory to teeny-tiny charms made just for your go-to products, we’re collectively living quite the charmed life these days.
But it’s not just about squeezy tubes. Logo keychains — including the “bootleg” kind found on Amazon and Etsy — for brands like Bubble, Dior, and Glossier have become modern-day collectibles. Repping your favorite sports team or designer label? That’s cute. But we’ll take a plush Tatcha fob, thank you very much.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With everyone from drugstore to prestige brands getting in on the beauty charm game, scroll on to see which ones R29 editors are adding to their purses, keychains, belt loops, and beyond.
“When The Ordinary announced it was entering the lip category with the Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm, I was positively giddy. I knew whatever they launched would have that signature The Ordinary focus on ingredients and innovation. Sure enough, this has become one of my favorite balms — especially now that she lives on my keys! The texture is lighter than some of the others I use, which I actually prefer for daytime. (My husband also loves it.) It’s teeny enough to fit in the palm of my hand, and the little tear drop shape pops in a sea of squeezy tubes.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“This adorable pill-shaped balm is so cute I almost didn’t want to use it. It lives on my work backpack, so whether I’m at the office or a coffee shop, I know I’ve got a balm on hand. I’m partial to the mint flavor — it’s refreshing and cooling, especially on a hot day. Unlike some of the other lippies in this bunch, it’s not tinted and doesn’t have a glossy finish; it’s just a lip balm — but a really good one.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Whenever I pull this balm out of my bag, people flock — and I think the dainty Dior charm has something to do with it. A friend of mine even attached hers to her car keys, and I’m obsessed. But it’s not just about looks. The formula is packed with skin-strengthening peptides and moisturizing ceramides, plus cherry oil for a glossy, non-sticky finish. My favorite shade is Black Cherry — a muted merlot that looks amazing with a darker lip liner. It’s replaced my Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Raspberry Jelly (which says a lot).” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“I’ve never had Magnolia Bakery’s famous banana pudding, but do I need to? This is the tastiest lip balm I own — I can’t get enough. Dry lips? Don’t know them (that’s the magic of castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin). The keychain, complete with a bunch of bananas and a screw-on metal cap, makes it even better. It’s cutesy, kitsch, and exactly the kind of fun my bag was missing.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
"This gloss is giving major nostalgia in the cutest way. The formula is everything you’d expect from Fenty—juicy, non-sticky, and super flattering—but it’s the Smurfette keychain charm that sealed the deal for me. It’s playful, collectible, and perfect for tossing on your bag or keys so you're never without a little gloss (and a lot of cuteness)." — Sara Tan, Global Beauty Director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I love Dunkin’, and I love Tarte — so this collab felt like it was made just for me. (It wasn’t.) Like the rest of TikTok, I count the Maracuja Lip Plump as one of my most-used lip products for its hydrating, glossy, and subtle plumping properties. This rosy mauve looks great on everyone — alone for a hint of tint or layered over liner for a lip combo moment. I didn’t think the formula could be improved… and then they added a tiny golden Dunkin’ cup charm. Now it’s a collector’s item. ” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“I recently wrote a story about "blurred" makeup, which led me to try this balm. The tint payoff is spot on, the shades are universally pretty, and it feels plush and hydrating — there’s truly not a meh one in the bunch. It’s also one of the more affordable ones I’ve tried. I clip it onto a carabiner or my jumbo Baggu key chain.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
shop 7 products
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT