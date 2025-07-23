Beauty Charms Are Taking Over — These Are Team R29’s Favorites

“When The Ordinary announced it was entering the lip category with the Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm, I was positively giddy. I knew whatever they launched would have that signature The Ordinary focus on ingredients and innovation. Sure enough, this has become one of my favorite balms — especially now that she lives on my keys! The texture is lighter than some of the others I use, which I actually prefer for daytime. (My husband also loves it.) It’s teeny enough to fit in the palm of my hand, and the little tear drop shape pops in a sea of squeezy tubes.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer