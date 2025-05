But there’s more context for why these plushies have amassed so much popularity and global fascination. And one of the major reasons seems to be a craving to reconnect with our inner child . “We lose that innocence and magic that we had as kids. So these collectibles and these plushies kind of enhance that feeling for us again,” says New York-based editor Jane Kim . “I feel like we're able to bond and connect and giggle, and it just brings that child-like bond of trading toys.”Nostalgia, and the mood-boosting feelings that come with it, is therefore another contributor to this trend’s success. “As someone who grew up in the Claire's and Icing era, it feels very nostalgic,” says Ying Hyde.London-based content creator and writer Amy Stockwell — who had Monchhichi-designed nails at the time of our chat — adds: “I think for a lot of people it gives them a sense of nostalgia. I love that people are discovering collecting again, or a fascination with toys.”Likewise, publicist Simone Francese — who previously ran a Japanese nail art salon and discovered Monchhichis and Sonny Angels through her technicians and customers — explains: “I looked at it and I totally got it. It hits home to my Sanrio heart going to the mall as a pre-teen.” Francese also thinks: “It’s sort of like a little escapism. And it's not this designer piece that you saved up for. It's something that everyone can pretty much take part in.” She adds: “It’s so insane looking. It literally looks like a gremlin on LSD. I think it's so playful in a time that also feels very serious. Either you get it or you don’t.”