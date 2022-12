15 Gifts For The K-Pop Stan In Your Life (No Matter Who They Stan)

Do you have a person in your life who's been diagnosed with a K-Pop obsession? Whether it's BTS or Blackpink , there are so many options out there when it comes to gift-giving . K-Pop stans are notorious for their collecting habits and will hoard everything from albums and lightsticks to photocards and merch. They either have it all or they want it all, and there's always something new they don't have. So you're in luck. Your only task is figuring out what group your person is obsessed with and whether they prefer girl groups or boy groups . Bonus points if you know their bias (favorite member of the group). After that, there's a near-endless sea of options to choose from, which is daunting in its own way. That is why you can leave the rest up to us: Our comprehensive gift guide for the K-pop stan in your contains the most covetable, collectible goods out there, straight from the source of our K-Pop-obsessed writer.