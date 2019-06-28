K-Pop 101: The Terms You Need To Know Before You Stan

Most simply, having a bias means having a favorite member within a group. But in K-pop, the word is a bit more nuanced than that, and can mean different things to different people. For some, it's the person you're most romantically attracted to — for others, the person who stands out to you or simply become attached to. Fans may sometimes even develop an ultimate bias, who is their favorite not only among a single group but among all K-pop idol groups.