Fandom Fridays
Music
The Boyz Reveal The Things That Make Them Fan-Boyz
by
Natalie Morin
Fandom Fridays
From
Game of Thrones
to
Gossip Girl
: Why More Fans Are Turning...
by
Olivia Harrison
Music
From Record Players To Camila Cabello: K-Pop Stars Tell Us What They Stan
by
Natalie Morin
TV Shows
Fans Are Going To Extreme Lengths To Save
The OA
. They Can’t, But That ...
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
&
Harry Potter
Are Over. But For Diehard Fans...
Kathryn Lindsay
Aug 23, 2019
Books & Art
Little House, Big Fans: These People Really, Really Love Laura Ingalls Wilder
Elena Nicolaou
Aug 23, 2019
Fandom Fridays
Stanning A Celeb Or TV Show Can Be Fun. But Is It Good For Your Mental Health
Cory Stieg
Aug 9, 2019
News
She's With Them: Inside The World Of Hillary Clinton Superfans
Hillary Clinton may have lost the election, but she won these superfans' hearts a long time ago.
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Fashion
The Ariana Grande x H&M Merch Line Puts Her Best Lyrics On Graphi...
by
Mekita Rivas
Pop Culture
It's Time To Choose Your Kardashian-Jenner Fighter
by
Morgan Baila
Music
26 Years Later, Backstreet Boys & *NSYNC Superfans Duke It Out
Every Friday this summer, Refinery29 explores the passionate, rollicking world of fandom. We’ll take a look at how we organize, create, debate and show o
by
Natalie Morin
Books & Art
Can A Hello Kitty Painting Really Be Considered Fine Art
Every Friday this summer, Refinery29 explores the passionate, rollicking world of fandom. We’ll take a look at how we organize, create, debate and show o
by
Cait Munro
Pop Culture
K-Pop 101: The Terms You Need To Know Before You Stan
Every Friday this summer, Refinery29 explores at the passionate, rollicking world of fandom. We’ll take a look at how we organize, create, debate and sho
by
Natalie Morin
Music
Why Do I Suddenly Love The Jonas Brothers
Every Friday this summer, Refinery29 explores at the passionate, rollicking world of fandom. We’ll take a look at how we organize, create, debate and sho
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fandom Fridays
From Beatlemania To The Beyhive, Here's What A Stan Looked like I...
by
Natalie Morin
Fandom Fridays
The Good, The Bad, The Loud: Welcome To Fandom Fridays
Every Friday this summer, Refinery29 explores the passionate, rollicking world of fandom. We’ll take a look at how we organize, create, debate and show o
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Features
"Stans" Are Becoming Toxic, & We Need To Recognize That
Some people say the only way to stop online harassment is to stop going online. Well, we aren't going anywhere. Reclaim Your Domain is Refinery29'
by
Arianna Davis
