She's With Them: Inside The World Of Hillary Clinton Superfans

"I was so thrilled that someone cared about me who only saw me on paper," Pina tells Refinery29. "I suffer from ADHD and a slow information-processing disorder that makes it very difficult for me to find employment despite having a BBA in Accounting. When I talked with Hillary during the campaign, she promised me that she would implement plans and programs that would get us back into meaningful jobs." Now, Pina says she often feels like hope is lost. Like so many women, she felt Hillary's loss as though it were her own. Still, she continues to go to events and post articles and memes — the name on her Twitter bio is @HRCisTrue45 . She also wears her Hillary Clinton shirt, tote bag, and iPhone case everywhere. She's met Clinton several times, and every time she says talking to her feels like talking to a friend. "She listens, and she takes you seriously."