Calm Down, Hillary Clinton's Book Isn't Going To Ruin The Democratic Party

For those who haven’t been paying attention, the Democratic Party is a hot mess right now, and it has been for quite some time. It’s lostin legislatures nationwide since 2009, now controlling only 42 percent of the country’s legislative seats. In July, party leadership rolled out a tepid, ill-receivedthat neither strengthened the confidence of the party’s base nor convinced independents or Republicans to jump ship and go blue. Democrats only further exacerbated relations with their base (i.e. women, specifically women of color) when they proclaimed that they would no longer consider abortionfor accepting candidates into the party’s fold. To be frank, the party doesn’t need Hillary Clinton’s book to completely mess things up; Democrats are doing a great job of that on their own. As Roxane Gay, if an entire party, political ideology, or politician can be undone by a single book that’s most likely going to rehash old arguments that people have already heard (albeit in a feistier manner), that says more about the party, ideology, or politician than it does the book or its author.