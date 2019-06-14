Ariana Grande fans, it’s time to rejoice because she just dropped a brand new merch line in collaboration with H&M. As we all know, H&M is an expert at producing epic fashion collabs — take, for example, its latest Stranger Things collection — so it’s no surprise that the retailer has delivered some pieces that every Ari fan is going to want ASAP. There’s something for everyone, from bodysuits with the iconic “thank u, next” lyrics printed in front, to cotton candy pink T-shirts instructing anyone you see on the street to break up with their girlfriend, to a tee making fun of the popular "And what about it?" meme.
The whole merch line is definitely peak Ariana, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with her currently being on the road for her Sweetener world tour. At a recent stop in Pittsburgh — the hometown of her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller — fans noticed that she appeared visibly emotional, fighting back tears during her performance.
Undoubtedly, the superstar has overcome a lot in recent years, and her candidness about those ups and downs — including being open about her mental health struggles — is what makes her such a powerful public figure. The release of this new merch line gives fans everywhere a chance to stylishly show off their Ari standom with pride. Ahead, we recap some of our favorite items from the collection.
