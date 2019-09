It's Time To Choose Your Kardashian-Jenner Fighter

And there really is only time to keep up with one. If Kris Jenner can't wrangle all her employees (I mean children) to attend a photo shoot for a Christmas card , then how are we expected to give all our fandom to more than one sister? There are limits to our love, even mine, the in-house Kardashian expert here for Refinery29 , willing to sacrifice Sunday evenings to diligently recap each and every Calabasas, CA moment seen on the reality series.