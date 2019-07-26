It's Time To Choose Your Kardashian-Jenner Fighter

Every Friday this summer, Refinery29 explores the passionate, rollicking world of fandom. We’ll take a look at how we organize, create, debate and show our passion for the things we love — the good, the bad, and the loud.
There comes a time in every person's life when a choice must be made. It's not an easy choice, but it matters. I'm talking about picking the Kardashian-Jenner family member who is your ride or die.
They are the most talked about family in America (the most talked about family in the world would, of course, be the Royal family). And the Kardashian-Jenner-West empire has expanded beyond the stretches of fame further than any of us could have predicted when that first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in 2007. Now, approaching their 17th season, the family has introduced new generations, new empires, and political stances that only the truest and most loyal fans can keep up with.
And there really is only time to keep up with one. If Kris Jenner can't wrangle all her employees (I mean children) to attend a photo shoot for a Christmas card, then how are we expected to give all our fandom to more than one sister? There are limits to our love, even mine, the in-house Kardashian expert here for Refinery29, willing to sacrifice Sunday evenings to diligently recap each and every Calabasas, CA moment seen on the reality series.
With that in mind, I asked a few key Kardashian experts (members of the established world of media and Twitter) who also happen to be loyal fans (with the exception of a few key problematic and scandalous moments — you know the ones) to explain their pick for the superior power player in the krew.