The Kardashian-Jenners Just Made A Huge Statement With Their Christmas Card

The drama around last year's Kristmas kard was intense, as we all got to see on this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. It spawned seemingly endless fight between Kim and Kourtney, that climaxed with the most grievous insult a Kardashian can deal out: "You're the least interesting to look at."
Well, it appears all the fences have been mended in 2018 and the Kardashian-Jenners decided to give the logistics of coordinating their crazy schedules another go. But, not before they teased us endlessly about if there would be a Christmas card this year or not.
As a sweet Christmas Eve treat, the family have all shared their elegant, white Christmas card and there are some adorable faces front and center: it's all about the kids.
CHRISTMAS 2018. This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas ? @pierresnaps
Kanye West doesn't make an appearance in the card (guess his schedule never cleared up). In fact, none of the husbands do. It's not a huge surprise, considering all the controversy around the men in their lives for the past year. From Khloé's cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson to Kylie keeping her (maybe?) marriage to Travis Scott under wraps to Kourtney navigating her co-parenting relationship with her ex Scott Disick to the continual controversy of Kanye West's tweets, it seemed like a lot of Kardashian-related drama came from the dudes in their lives.
So why not do a card that's all about the next generation of Kardashians (and Jenners, Thompsons, Disicks, and Websters)?
As Kim explains, the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, and Kendall Jenner got cut for purely logistical reasons. Or, if not, all will be revealed in the next season of the show, surely.
