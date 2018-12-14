We May Get A Kardashian Christmas Card After All

Just when we thought there might be no hope for a Kardashian Christmas card this year, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter yesterday to launch a Christmas miracle on the world. She teased a potential last-minute festive photo shoot with the Calabasas clan – this time though, it seems like we won’t be seeing any babies or daddies.
In her Instagram Stories, Kim asked fans whether they thought she could pull off a last minute shoot, given that she already had her mom and sisters on set. “Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done,” she said.
Ok I have al of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! ? What do I do????— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2018
Speaking to Refinery29 earlier this month for the launch of her KKW fragrance, Kardashian West addressed several reasons why fans might not see a 2018 Kardashian kard – one of them being the scrutiny that came with last year’s Christmas card, which completely omitted the then-secretly-pregnant Kylie Jenner. "Last year we had so much drama with this card," Kardashian West told Refinery29. "And I think everyone was like, we’re never doing this again. So we really did forget. Time just went by so quickly."
In an interview with Us Weekly, momager Kris Jenner admitted that she wouldn’t be too upset if the tradition eventually died out. “We take so many photos together that we’re so excited about, always doing photo shoots and stuff,” she said.
Our question is: what could possibly be the theme of this years’ card? Will the Kardashians resort to recycling their angel wings from Halloween?
