Kim Tells Us The Real Reason We Won't Get A 2018 Kardashian Christmas Card

Amid the ample holiday cheer that this new month brings, we have some news that might bring that joy to an immediate halt. As Refinery29 guessed last month, the Kardashian Christmas card, which has become an annual spectacle of Kardashian-Jenner drama and brand-new babies, might not be happening this year.
"You know, I have to be honest with you," Kim Kardashian West told Refinery29 this morning while promoting her KKW Fragrance launch at Ulta Beauty. "We totally forgot."
There are several reasons why, according to Kardashian West, they all rather conveniently let it slip by this year. One involves the heightened scrutiny around last year's card. Remember how Kylie Jenner just wasn't in it? "Like, last year we had so much drama with this card," Kardashian West says. "And I think everyone was like, we’re never doing this again. So we really did forget. Time just went by so quickly."
The Christmas card episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired in August and birthed the now-infamous "least exciting to look at" feud between Kim and Kourtney, certainly didn't help the case. "Honestly because the episode aired so late, I think we all thought we had so much time," Kardashian West says. "And now we’re stuck with no Christmas card."
There's no need to exactly panic just yet, though. There are a few tiny slivers of hope, as she explained to us, with one option being Kardashian West and Kanye West just doing one themselves. "Kanye and I were saying, should we take a picture with our kids and just do one ourselves this year?" Kardashian West says. But then, understandably, she admits: "I don’t know if I have the energy to get it together."
Then there is the more last-minute solution that brings to mind their spontaneous group Halloween costume this year. "I am trying to get my sisters and I to all wear the same designer to our Christmas Eve party," Kardashian West says. "It’s the first time that Kanye and I are having it at our house. We’ll be all dressed up and 30 minutes before the party starts, with all our kids, we'll be out in front of my house and [could] just maybe take a picture there? Is that the best way to all get in the room and then we release it that night?"
Kardashian West is still thinking it over. "I don’t know," she says. "We really have to figure it out." Here's hoping for a Kardashian Christmas miracle.
