Kim Tells Us The Real Reason We Won't Get A 2018 Kardashian Christmas Card

Then there is the more last-minute solution that brings to mind their spontaneous group Halloween costume this year. "I am trying to get my sisters and I to all wear the same designer to our Christmas Eve party," Kardashian West says. "It’s the first time that Kanye and I are having it at our house. We’ll be all dressed up and 30 minutes before the party starts, with all our kids, we'll be out in front of my house and [could] just maybe take a picture there? Is that the best way to all get in the room and then we release it that night?"