Is This Why The Kardashians May Cancel Their Christmas Card This Year?

Like decorating your Christmas tree and baking cookies, the Kardashian family Christmas card is a tradition that it would just not quite be Christmas without. The family has been creating the cards on and off since the 90s, each one-upping the last. In 2017, there was a new photo every day in December until Christmas, like a little KUWTK advent calendar. But now, Kim Kardashian says there might be none — for the first time since 2014.
Are we on some naughty list? Why would the family deprive us of a tradition we hold so dear? Anyone who's been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians might know the answer.
"I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year," tweeted @thejakekardash. "Ill be cool with a West family one tho!"
He's referring to the biggest drama that went down early in the most recent season of the E! show, when Kardashian referred to her sister Kourtney as the "least interesting to look at" in regards to organizing their Christmas photoshoot. This led to Kourtney wanting to escape from the clutches of the Kardashian empire, which would explain why Kim would not be interested in a repeat of that experience.
"Wow reading my mind," Kim wrote, all but confirming that we won't be getting some grand holiday spectacle this year. However, the door is open for a smaller family celebration, maybe of the make-up brand creator, her husband Kanye West, and children North, Saint, and Chicago. Like this, but more festive:
Oh, and maybe with North a little cheerier.
