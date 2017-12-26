Add this to the list of benign things you know about the Kardashians: they love Christmas. Perhaps it’s the hard ‘c’ sound that lends itself to being spelled 'Khristmas' at their disposal. It could be the guaranteed exchange of lavish gifts since they’re all so very rich. Maybe they just enjoy the merriment of the season, and the opportunity to come together as a family with their busy schedules. Either way, the Kardashian krew takes the holiday pretty season pretty seriously as evidenced by their annual Christmas card.
Here is something you definitely already knew about the Kardashians: they are nothing if not strategic when it comes to their aesthetic. This has been evident in the execution of their annual holiday cards over the years. They already have big numbers on their side with their growing family, adding a ton of dimension to the festive snaps. But their years of experience in front of the camera make them pretty tough competition during the most wonderful time of the year.
Much like everything else in the Kardashian-verse, the family’s annual holiday snapshot has become one of their most anticipated products of the year. And Kim Kardashian knows it. If this theory by Bustle is to be believed, she appears to be using her Twitter feed to drop clues about the big reveal to the tune of 25 days of Christmas. She posted the first picture on December 1, a partial image of a Christmas tree and her son Saint West standing among pile of wrapped boxes. Since then, she has released another piece of the puzzle each day. If she keeps this up, it’ll culminate into an amazing shot on Christmas day, but so far, these teasers are pretty cute.
To keep you up to speed, we’re aggregating all of the tweets so that you can keep track of them all in one place.