An Annotated History Of The Kardashian Family Khristmas Kards

The family has a history of rather absurd seasonal greetings. But Christmas is a time when absurdity is allowed — enjoyed, even. From inflatable snowmen to pine trees the size of City Hall, holiday cheer often comes in one variety: tacky. Now is the time of year when the Kardashian's overblown style is absolutely warranted. We want glitz! We want glamour! We want the whole family coated in gold flakes and used as Christmas ornaments! (Just saying, that's not a bad idea for a family Christmas card.)