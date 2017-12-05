An Annotated History Of The Kardashian Family Khristmas Kards

Update: December 5, 2017 at 2:20 p.m.
Twas a fortnight before Christmas and, once again, all through the internet, people wondered what the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card would look like. Kim Kardashian is already actively teasing the card on her Instagram and Snapchat, and we're getting excited. While we await Kardashian's next big kard, let's take a moment to revisit the ghosts of Christmas past.
Original post follows.
'Twas a fortnight before Christmas and all through the internet, people really wanted to know what the Kardashians would do for their 2016 Christmas card. Would it be simple, like last year's pared-down piece? Or will the card feature Kardashians as we know them: loud, grandiose, and verging on comical?
The family has a history of rather absurd seasonal greetings. But Christmas is a time when absurdity is allowed — enjoyed, even. From inflatable snowmen to pine trees the size of City Hall, holiday cheer often comes in one variety: tacky. Now is the time of year when the Kardashian's overblown style is absolutely warranted. We want glitz! We want glamour! We want the whole family coated in gold flakes and used as Christmas ornaments! (Just saying, that's not a bad idea for a family Christmas card.)
As we lie in wait for the 2016 Kardashian Kristmas Kard, we invite you to enjoy the spectacles from past years. Ahead, you'll find Kendall Jenner in a tutu, a bowl cut or two on Kourtney, and so many delightful holiday moments from the family's history.