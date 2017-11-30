Kim Kardashian Is Teasing Her Christmas Card & It's The Most Elaborate Yet

Kim Kardashian West loves Christmas. We get to see her holiday joy play out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians year after year. From her gorgeous home decor to her perfectly-wrapped presents, it's clear that Kardashian West takes great joy in making the holiday season absolutely perfect.
Based on what we've seen so far, Kardashian West is taking this year just as seriously. We've already seen her being way more serious than Kris Jenner and Jonathan Cheban during the holiday season — Kardashian West doesn't take it lightly. But that doesn't mean the season isn't fun — and if her tweet Friday is any indication, we can expect a lot more holiday whimsy from the reality star.
Advertisement
Kardashian West shared a photo captioned "25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz," and the image has us stoked for what the Kardashian/Jenner clan has in store for this year. The image features a Christmas tree, Saint West surrounded by a pile of presents, and a whole lot of white space. Could the image be a preview of what's to come on the family's holiday card? Maybe the white space will be filled with other Kardashian/Jenner family members — and we'll get new clues to fill in the white space as the month goes on. Perhaps the Christmas card will confirm rumors that Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant.
25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz pic.twitter.com/jPAJNyj6C0— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017
Earlier this month, E! News reported that Kris Jenner, her mom M.J., and Kanye West were seen wearing denim jackets the day the holiday card photo was shot. Hopefully, we'll know more about who is actually featured in the card soon.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement