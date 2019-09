It's Kourtney Kardashian Versus The Kardashian-Jenner World

But, when the sisters book gigs, they often do so together. That means they split the earnings . (Kardashian says in the above video, "Khloé and I can't keep working for you — we're splitting it!") Splitting money with a person who didn't actually show up for work would get annoying over time, no matter the reason or relation. Kim has also worked throughout her pregnancies, returning to work soon after welcoming each of her three children. Khloé and Kylie also returned to work soon after. This is not to say that is how it should be for every mother, though. And just because Kourtney is a Kardashian doesn't mean she needs to work on the same speed and load as the rest of her family.