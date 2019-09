Kourtney Kardashian On Why She Doesn't Change Her Hair

Kourtney Kardashian's decision to team up with Manuka Doctor might have seemed random if you weren't deeply engrossed in the oldest sister's beauty habits. But I am.You see — controversial opinion coming at you — Kourtney is actually my favorite from the Kardashian-Jenner crew. Aside from the Disick drama, her chill attitude, monotone voice, and dry humor is 100% me at my core — and surface. She seems like the smartest of the bunch (and the only one to finish college), the wisest (as Kylie would tell you ), and her no-fuss, all-natural approach to beauty is one that I aspire to follow, as well.Last week, I had the very rare, special, and definitely not-taken-for-granted opportunity to interview Kourtney at the lush Baccarat Hotel in New York City. (Fun fact: The event also happened to coincide with her filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, although, my 15 seconds of fame will, sadly, have to happen at a later date.)The petite, all-black clad, thigh-high-boot-wearing Kardashian patiently answered journalists' prodding questions while also posing for pictures in the Kardashian-favorite black-and-white photo booth . Somewhere in the mix, I got time with Kourtney to discuss her latest role, what beauty lessons she hopes to pass onto her daughter, and why she's given up dairy. Read on to see what she had to say."I did a 'good for you glossary' [story] on manuka honey [on my app] and the brand that I was using was Manuka Doctor. The brand happened to be looking for an ambassador for their skin-care line, so they reached out. I love it, it's all natural, it goes with what I believe in for skin care. So, it was a really organic partnership.""I used similar steps, but now, I do the foaming face wash in the morning. I use their toner and their Gold Dust Firming Serum and then, I put on my own sunscreen. At night, I do the same, except I don't do the sunscreen, obviously. I don't moisturize my skin at night, but I put on [the brand's] Replenishing Oil . My sister and I always put oil on our eyes, since seventh grade — just on our eyelid. That's the part of me that feels dry at nighttime, so I'll put it on my eyelid and under my eyes. I love the consistency of the oil, I love the way it smells. I [also] put that on my hands — and that's it."