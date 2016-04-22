Kourtney Kardashian On Why She Doesn't Change Her Hair

"I haven't done it yet, but my friend has a beauty blog — she's one of my best friends from high school — and she's like, 'I'm going to come over and we're going to make a lip scrub and all these different things with honey,' so we're going to do that. But we were just saying, too, it's like Santería witchcraft to put honey all over your body — you're supposed to attract a man or something. I don't want to do it for that reason, but I love using natural stuff and it sounds like a good thing to try.""I didn't! My baby nurse, who's Brazilian, was eating it one day. I think it's a famous Brazilian [food] and, literally, since she made it for me, I've had it every morning. I love it. So, I can't take credit, but everybody asks me, so I was like, I have to share it on my app.""I keep hearing that it's great for your skin to give it up and this new doctor that my kids and I have been seeing said that we all have allergies to it. I keep hearing that you're not really supposed to have dairy after you're a year old. We do have it once in a while, but [in] the last six weeks, we've had it like twice.""No, I think dairy is the easiest to replace. There are so many milk and cheese options, so that hasn't been as hard. But they're gluten-free, too, and that's been really hard. Once you figure out the things that you can and can't have, it makes it much easier. I think we're finally starting to find some things that are good. I've found some bakeries that bake chocolate chip cookies — you know, different stuff — so we're not totally missing out.""Penelope is obsessed with beauty and fashion. She insists on picking out her clothes every morning! She also loves watching me put on my makeup and choose my outfits every day."