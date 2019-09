The Emotional Reason Khloé Kardashian Cut Her Hair

“You know, I really don’t know. I do think it is becoming more acceptable, especially with people injecting their lips. But it’s just like with Botox. At first, it was so taboo and people would say, 'Oh my god, people are having Botox parties,’ and now people just say, ‘Where’d you get your filler from?’ (laughs)" Jen Atkin had been begging me to cut my hair for years and years, and I would never ever listen to her — I thought she was crazy. And I was actually in the hospital with Lamar [Odom], he just had his accident, and I hadn’t showered in a few weeks and I was just so over everything. I called her and said, 'Listen, I’m going home for two hours to shower; you have about an hour to cut my hair.’ And she was like, ‘I won’t do it.’ And I was like, ‘What?! You’ve been begging me for four years to cut my hair.’ And she was like, 'I won’t, you’re too emotional, you’re stressed out.’ And I go, ‘Listen, if you don’t, I’m cutting it myself.’ So she came to my house and she literally tried to talk me out of it because she was nervous that I was too emotional. I made her cut it, and I love it. I haven’t regretted it."“I’m big on energy. We're with our hair and makeup people every single day and, obviously, Jen’s very talented, but I think it’s also her personality — we just get along very well. I also just love people that don’t cross the line. We could be really good friends, but we still know how to put our professional caps on at the same time. Jen’s also the first person that got me to get out of my comfort zone, so I just trust her.”“Well, I never fly anybody — I don’t pay for that shit (laughs) — so the furthest someone has flown Jen is probably Dubai… I’m saving my coins, honey.”“I didn’t have the right face to cut really blunt bangs [when I was younger], and it was not a cute experience. The growing-out process was even scarier. Also, my red hair. I thought, in the moment, it was really good, but I just didn’t get it done right and I didn’t really know what I was doing. It looks orange in one [picture] and yellow in another — it just wasn’t a good moment.”