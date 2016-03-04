The Emotional Reason Khloé Kardashian Cut Her Hair

Khloé Kardashian is unapologetically, well, Khloé Kardashian. She manages to make us laugh out loud with her witty, unfiltered remarks, and also forces us to stop and ponder life with something as simple as an Instagram post. (And she won't hesitate to clap back if you act out of line on social media, either.) But, despite the fact that her good and bad moments are constantly thrust into the spotlight for all to watch, judge, and comment on, she's managed to stay positive and down-to-earth through it all.
That's why her latest partnership with pharmaceutical company Allergan and its chin treatment Kybella, though definitely a little confusing at first, actually makes sense. The reality star is the face of the brand's Live Chin Up Campaign, a movement meant to encourage people not to let things get them down. It's a motto that fits right into her positive-vibes lifestyle.
Ahead, we chatted with Khloé about how beauty helps her keep her own chin up, the emotional story behind her big chop, her feelings on plastic surgery, and more.
That's why her latest partnership with pharmaceutical company Allergan and its chin treatment Kybella, though definitely a little confusing at first, actually makes sense. The reality star is the face of the brand's Live Chin Up Campaign, a movement meant to encourage people not to let things get them down. It's a motto that fits right into her positive-vibes lifestyle.
Ahead, we chatted with Khloé about how beauty helps her keep her own chin up, the emotional story behind her big chop, her feelings on plastic surgery, and more.
Advertisement
What makes the Chin Up campaign so important to you?
“I just really believe in the philosophy — it’s something that’s a testament to who I am. I wrote a book recently, Strong Looks Better Naked, and it’s basically about how you have to do things for your own fun and not let these hurdles or people get in your way. I like to take my negatives and turn them into positives, and the Chin Up movement definitely embodies that. I only like to affiliate myself with positive messages and things that I truly am passionate about.”
Has beauty ever helped you get through a difficult time?
“Totally. I think beauty and hair and makeup and the gym; I think all of that goes together. You know, when you’re sick, and you’re not feeling well? If you just get up and take a shower, it’s crazy how much that does for you, and your sickness kind of goes away a little bit. Sometimes, you start to sit in your own misery but I think beauty, hair, and makeup transforms you and allows you to play a character every single day."
You were the one to encourage Kylie to open up about her lip injections. What’s your POV on women choosing to enhance their appearance through surgery or otherwise?
“Honestly, my personal opinion is, if you want to do something for yourself, go ahead and do it. Think about what you’re doing before you do it. I don’t believe in being impulsive and being like: ‘Oh, today I want a boob job.’ But if you’ve been thinking about that for years and years, by all means, go ahead and do it. That’s why, with Kylie, I was so supportive. It was a huge insecurity of hers and, again, if there’s something that we can fix, then why not do that?
"I really hope that, one day, all of that stuff turns into how we accept makeup. Why do we care who gets a nose job? Why do we care if you get injections or do a laser or a peel? I don’t understand why I can put a full mask on with fake eyelashes, draw around my lips, and contour — I’m basically giving myself a nose job every day — and everyone thinks that’s factual. But if I want to go and get the permanent thing done, people shun that."
“I just really believe in the philosophy — it’s something that’s a testament to who I am. I wrote a book recently, Strong Looks Better Naked, and it’s basically about how you have to do things for your own fun and not let these hurdles or people get in your way. I like to take my negatives and turn them into positives, and the Chin Up movement definitely embodies that. I only like to affiliate myself with positive messages and things that I truly am passionate about.”
Has beauty ever helped you get through a difficult time?
“Totally. I think beauty and hair and makeup and the gym; I think all of that goes together. You know, when you’re sick, and you’re not feeling well? If you just get up and take a shower, it’s crazy how much that does for you, and your sickness kind of goes away a little bit. Sometimes, you start to sit in your own misery but I think beauty, hair, and makeup transforms you and allows you to play a character every single day."
You were the one to encourage Kylie to open up about her lip injections. What’s your POV on women choosing to enhance their appearance through surgery or otherwise?
“Honestly, my personal opinion is, if you want to do something for yourself, go ahead and do it. Think about what you’re doing before you do it. I don’t believe in being impulsive and being like: ‘Oh, today I want a boob job.’ But if you’ve been thinking about that for years and years, by all means, go ahead and do it. That’s why, with Kylie, I was so supportive. It was a huge insecurity of hers and, again, if there’s something that we can fix, then why not do that?
"I really hope that, one day, all of that stuff turns into how we accept makeup. Why do we care who gets a nose job? Why do we care if you get injections or do a laser or a peel? I don’t understand why I can put a full mask on with fake eyelashes, draw around my lips, and contour — I’m basically giving myself a nose job every day — and everyone thinks that’s factual. But if I want to go and get the permanent thing done, people shun that."
Advertisement
“
I don’t understand why I can put a full mask on with fake eyelashes, draw around my lips, and contour...but if I want to go and get the permanent thing done, people shun that.
”
Why do you think women get criticized so intensely for going through with these procedures?
“You know, I really don’t know. I do think it is becoming more acceptable, especially with people injecting their lips. But it’s just like with Botox. At first, it was so taboo and people would say, 'Oh my god, people are having Botox parties,’ and now people just say, ‘Where’d you get your filler from?’ (laughs)"
You cut your hair recently — what inspired the chop?
“Jen Atkin had been begging me to cut my hair for years and years, and I would never ever listen to her — I thought she was crazy. And I was actually in the hospital with Lamar [Odom], he just had his accident, and I hadn’t showered in a few weeks and I was just so over everything. I called her and said, 'Listen, I’m going home for two hours to shower; you have about an hour to cut my hair.’ And she was like, ‘I won’t do it.’ And I was like, ‘What?! You’ve been begging me for four years to cut my hair.’ And she was like, 'I won’t, you’re too emotional, you’re stressed out.’ And I go, ‘Listen, if you don’t, I’m cutting it myself.’ So she came to my house and she literally tried to talk me out of it because she was nervous that I was too emotional. I made her cut it, and I love it. I haven’t regretted it."
We heard that you’re pretty territorial of Jen. What makes her so special to you?
“I’m big on energy. We're with our hair and makeup people every single day and, obviously, Jen’s very talented, but I think it’s also her personality — we just get along very well. I also just love people that don’t cross the line. We could be really good friends, but we still know how to put our professional caps on at the same time. Jen’s also the first person that got me to get out of my comfort zone, so I just trust her.”
Where’s the furthest you’ve ever flown her to do your hair?
“Well, I never fly anybody — I don’t pay for that shit (laughs) — so the furthest someone has flown Jen is probably Dubai… I’m saving my coins, honey.”
What’s your biggest beauty regret?
“I didn’t have the right face to cut really blunt bangs [when I was younger], and it was not a cute experience. The growing-out process was even scarier. Also, my red hair. I thought, in the moment, it was really good, but I just didn’t get it done right and I didn’t really know what I was doing. It looks orange in one [picture] and yellow in another — it just wasn’t a good moment.”
Kylie has her Lip Kit, Kendall just designed an eyeshadow palette, Caitlyn has a lipstick with MAC. If you could launch your own beauty product, what would it be?
“You know, I really don’t know. I do think it is becoming more acceptable, especially with people injecting their lips. But it’s just like with Botox. At first, it was so taboo and people would say, 'Oh my god, people are having Botox parties,’ and now people just say, ‘Where’d you get your filler from?’ (laughs)"
You cut your hair recently — what inspired the chop?
“Jen Atkin had been begging me to cut my hair for years and years, and I would never ever listen to her — I thought she was crazy. And I was actually in the hospital with Lamar [Odom], he just had his accident, and I hadn’t showered in a few weeks and I was just so over everything. I called her and said, 'Listen, I’m going home for two hours to shower; you have about an hour to cut my hair.’ And she was like, ‘I won’t do it.’ And I was like, ‘What?! You’ve been begging me for four years to cut my hair.’ And she was like, 'I won’t, you’re too emotional, you’re stressed out.’ And I go, ‘Listen, if you don’t, I’m cutting it myself.’ So she came to my house and she literally tried to talk me out of it because she was nervous that I was too emotional. I made her cut it, and I love it. I haven’t regretted it."
We heard that you’re pretty territorial of Jen. What makes her so special to you?
“I’m big on energy. We're with our hair and makeup people every single day and, obviously, Jen’s very talented, but I think it’s also her personality — we just get along very well. I also just love people that don’t cross the line. We could be really good friends, but we still know how to put our professional caps on at the same time. Jen’s also the first person that got me to get out of my comfort zone, so I just trust her.”
Where’s the furthest you’ve ever flown her to do your hair?
“Well, I never fly anybody — I don’t pay for that shit (laughs) — so the furthest someone has flown Jen is probably Dubai… I’m saving my coins, honey.”
What’s your biggest beauty regret?
“I didn’t have the right face to cut really blunt bangs [when I was younger], and it was not a cute experience. The growing-out process was even scarier. Also, my red hair. I thought, in the moment, it was really good, but I just didn’t get it done right and I didn’t really know what I was doing. It looks orange in one [picture] and yellow in another — it just wasn’t a good moment.”
Kylie has her Lip Kit, Kendall just designed an eyeshadow palette, Caitlyn has a lipstick with MAC. If you could launch your own beauty product, what would it be?
“Besides sex products — no, I’m just kidding (laughs) — I’d probably do highlighters or mascaras, because those are my jam. I will put highlighter all over my fucking body, and I don’t leave the house without mascara — I don’t believe in it.”
Advertisement