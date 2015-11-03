8. She knows exactly how she came off during the 20/20 special on Caitlyn. And she's not apologizing for it.

"After we filmed it, I knew that people were never going to understand my reaction. I was still upset and angry. I had not had time to process the news. And even before I saw the footage, I knew I was going to come across as hostile and unpleasant...but [the pain and anger] was real; it was what I felt. It was my truth without the benefit of distance; it was truth unedited."



9. She came close to going to rehab. While she was grieving over her dad's death, Khloé's partying spiraled out of control. But Kourtney put her in charge of their brand-new Dash store and forced her to get it together.

"[S]he took it upon herself to turn me around... I didn’t ened up in rehab or anything, because Kourtney put her foot down and forced me to take control of my life, but I probably came close."



10. The media actually made Khloé question her reality. Years of relentless pregnancy rumors began to crowd out the truth, and it got scary. This is just crazy.

"During my marriage, according to the media, I was pregnant at least eight times. At one point, my own publicist called to ask me if the rumors were true… But suddenly I begn to wonder, and I was filled with self-doubt. I went to CVS to get a pregnancy kit just to be sure I wasn’t pregnant...of course the results were negative, but the fact that I had been driven to that extreme was frightening."









