Kendall Jenner Just Designed The Eyeshadow Palette Of The Future

Her younger sister may have the market cornered on liquid lipsticks, but Kendall Jenner is a beauty star in her own right. The 20-year-old model and face of Estée Lauder recently became the guest editor of The Estée Edit. Her first order of business? Designing a custom eyeshadow palette for the brand — complete with a range of matte, shimmery, and Tron-like black-light-activated, glow-in-the-dark shades. (Because, the future is now, people.)
We got our hands on an exclusive video in which Jenner reveals the palette — and chatted with her via email about how she created it and her plans for global beauty domination. Check it all out, below.
We got our hands on an exclusive video in which Jenner reveals the palette — and chatted with her via email about how she created it and her plans for global beauty domination. Check it all out, below.
Advertisement
We all have that one shade in an eyeshadow palette we never use and the one we wear down to the pan. What are those for you?
"For me, it's always the tans or light browns that I blaze through. The pastels are ALWAYS left behind."
"For me, it's always the tans or light browns that I blaze through. The pastels are ALWAYS left behind."
What's the craziest thing you've ever done in the name of beauty?
"Might not be the craziest thing, but I’ve shaved my legs in the back of a car leaving a shoot and heading to a show. Oh, and recently [I] did my makeup in the back of a car and stopped at the nearest hotel to run in and change into my dress. Not something I aim to do, but when you’re in a time crunch, you need to get creative. It was like a movie montage, for sure."
What's the best beauty advice you've received?
"Wash your face morning and night. Oh, and don’t touch your face!"
"Might not be the craziest thing, but I’ve shaved my legs in the back of a car leaving a shoot and heading to a show. Oh, and recently [I] did my makeup in the back of a car and stopped at the nearest hotel to run in and change into my dress. Not something I aim to do, but when you’re in a time crunch, you need to get creative. It was like a movie montage, for sure."
What's the best beauty advice you've received?
"Wash your face morning and night. Oh, and don’t touch your face!"
What's your biggest beauty regret?
"I like to live without regrets, but I know I’ve for sure tried a few interesting eyeliner colors that didn’t really translate well, lol."
If you could create your dream product, what would it be?
"Okay, so go with me on this but...wouldn’t it be sort of neat to have a mask that has the full makeup look on it, and all you got to do is stick it to your face and voilà! You’re ready to go!" (Make it happen, Kendall!)
"I like to live without regrets, but I know I’ve for sure tried a few interesting eyeliner colors that didn’t really translate well, lol."
If you could create your dream product, what would it be?
"Okay, so go with me on this but...wouldn’t it be sort of neat to have a mask that has the full makeup look on it, and all you got to do is stick it to your face and voilà! You’re ready to go!" (Make it happen, Kendall!)
Advertisement