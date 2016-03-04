Kendall Jenner Just Designed The Eyeshadow Palette Of The Future

What's the craziest thing you've ever done in the name of beauty?

"Might not be the craziest thing, but I’ve shaved my legs in the back of a car leaving a shoot and heading to a show. Oh, and recently [I] did my makeup in the back of a car and stopped at the nearest hotel to run in and change into my dress. Not something I aim to do, but when you’re in a time crunch, you need to get creative. It was like a movie montage, for sure."



What's the best beauty advice you've received?

"Wash your face morning and night. Oh, and don’t touch your face!"

