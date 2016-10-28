Caitlyn Jenner's MAC Lipstick Is Supporting An Amazing Cause

Update: Caitlyn Jenner is doubling down on her promise to help transgender individuals in need. She and the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative, to which 100% of the proceeds of Jenner's lipstick shade were contributed, will donate $1.3 million to 21 transgender organizations nationwide. The charities include organizations that aid in health access, economic empowerment, and civil and human rights — like GLAAD, Trans Lifeline, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Update (April 11, 2016): The new Caitlyn Jenner lipstick, Finally Free, is now available for purchase. Wondering what the shade would look like on you? Kylie tried on the shimmery rose color with Caitlyn on Snapchat last night. Check out the above video to see the lippie in action.
This story was originally posted on February 26, 2016, at 4:45 p.m.
Ever since Caitlyn Jenner's reveal on her internet-breaking Vanity Fair cover, people have been buzzing about a possible beauty collaboration. Turns out, the rumors are true. MAC just announced that it's teaming up with the reality star and transgender activist on an exclusive lipstick shade.
The shade in question is called Finally Free, inspired by Jenner's transition. It's a mid-tone, rosy nude that the brand says "champions all ages, all races, and all sexes," according to a press release. But the color is more than just a gorgeous neutral you'll wear on the daily; 100% of the price of each tube will go to the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative, "to further its work in support of transgender communities." It makes sense — since her transition, Jenner has tried her hardest to be a spokesperson for this community.
While the news will definitely send many beauty-loving hearts aflutter, it doesn't come as a total surprise. This past June, Grazia U.K. reported a possible collaboration, but its sources said Jenner would be the face of MAC's Viva Glam campaign. In an interview with MAC, Jenner said that rumor sparked the idea of the collab. "At first, it was sort of like a 'rumor' that MAC was interested in doing something. And I thought, Well, that's a good rumor," she said. "And then, finally, we had our first meeting. I was so excited to be there."
Finally Free will be available on MAC's website starting April 7 for $17. And while there's no talk of any future product or shade expansion at press time, is it selfish of us to dream?
