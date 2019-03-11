Skip navigation!
Caitlyn Jenner
TV Recaps
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 2 Recap
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Fan Or Not, The Kardashians Have You Trapped In Their Scandalous Web
Morgan Baila
Mar 11, 2019
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Reveals Kylie's Weirdest Eating Habits
Olivia Harrison
Feb 19, 2019
Entertainment News
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Was Wrong To Support Trump In New Op-Ed
Rebecca Farley
Oct 26, 2018
Pop Culture
What Caitlyn Jenner Has To Say About Kylie Having A Child So Young
Caitlyn Jenner is a loving parent and grandparent, but even so, Kylie Jenner was very nervous to tell her Caitlyn she was pregnant with Stormi Webster.
by
Maia Efrem
Best Restaurants
The Ultimate Guide To Dining Like The Kardashians
This story was originally published on June 7, 2016. One of the biggest challenges of modern life is keeping up with the Kardashians. Almost every single
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner's Best Friend: "It Takes A Really Strong Woman ...
Kylie Jenner has officially been a mom now for seven weeks, and aside from a few snapshots and Twitter Q&As, fans haven't gotten much of a glimpse into
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Clarifies That She Is Not Gay
We have some news: Kendall Jenner is not gay. And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and runway model just spent a good chunk of of her Vogue April
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Will Caitlyn Jenner Meet Khloé Kardashian’s Baby? Khloé Says “No”
Having a baby is a life-changing event, but according to Khloé Kardashian, there's one thing that will stay exactly the same following the birth of her
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Caitlyn Jenner Gives An Update On Her Kardashian Feud & It Doesn’...
If you put "a reunion between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians" on your holiday wish list this year, then this news will bum you out. According to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Caitlyn Jenner Is Devastated That The Kardashians Bashed Her So B...
Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed that things were just as bad as we feared between the author and the Kardashian family. Following the publication of her
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Caitlyn Jenner Called Donald Trump's Actions "A Disgrace" & ...
Caitlyn Jenner has made no secret of the fact that she's a longtime Republican. And fans have long criticized her for that, especially considering
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Kim Kardashian Says Caitlyn Jenner Is "A Liar" For OJ Simpson Claim
It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us,
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
How The Kardashians Use Major Life Events To Get You To Watch
On the afternoon of Friday, September 22, the internet blew up, Kardashian style. Kylie Jenner, lip-kit mogul and youngest sibling in the
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
The List Of Richest Kardashians & Jenners Proves THIS Is How You ...
No one would accuse the Kardashian-Jenner clan of hurting for cash. From their lavish vacations to their blingy Instagram posts, it's obvious that the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Why Wasn't Caitlyn Jenner On The
KUWTK
Reunion Spec...
Ten years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians later, and the Kardashian-Jenner family is still the warmest, loudest, most sprawling family most of us know.
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
The Trailer For The Kardashian Special Is The Most Extra Thing Yo...
You know how if you see someone every day, you usually don’t notice how much they change? That’s kind of how we feel about the Kardashians. Following
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
A Comprehensive Guide To Every Celebrity Cameo On
KUWTK
Ten years and 13 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have helped the Kardashian brand become an international conglomerate. The famous family that
by
Sesali Bowen
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian & Caitlyn Jenner Are Still Not Speaking
In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she hasn't been keeping up with the Kardashians — specifically, Kim
by
Sarah Midkiff
Pop Culture
Sterling K. Brown On How Caitlyn Jenner Helped Him As A Parent
Being a parent can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also be tough in plenty of ways. For one thing, there are those tough conversations you're never
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Caitlyn Jenner Apologizes For That MAGA Hat
Caitlyn Jenner is apologizing after she was spotted driving her vintage Austin-Healey convertible with a red "Make America Great Again" hat on her head.
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Entertainment News
Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Trump's Military Ban
Hours after President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people in the military on Twitter, Caitlyn Jenner tweeted her response. "There are
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian Says Caitlyn Jenner Rift Will "Work Out"
After her tone-deaf "liberals can't even shoot straight" reaction to the GOP baseball game shooting, a lot of people have a bone to pick with Caitlyn
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
People Are Pissed At Caitlyn Jenner For Her Joke About The GOP Ba...
Caitlyn Jenner is taking heat for comments she made about the shooting that took place at a congressional baseball practice for the GOP last week. Jenner
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 13 Recap: "Loyal...
This week on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the show addresses the controversy between the Kardashians and Caitlyn Jenner about Jenner's memoir. Kim,
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Hurt Feelings Over Caitlyn’s Book
Kendall Jenner is airing her frustrations with Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. In the book, Caitlyn discusses her journey from an
by
Meagan Fredette
Books & Art
Scandalous Celebrity Memoirs So Juicy They Practically Ooze
On the past few weeks of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we learned something about Kris Jenner and her daughters: They know how to read. In fact,
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
I Get Why Kendall Jenner Is Upset About Caitlyn's New Tell-All
In the latest promotional video for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris, Kendall, and Kim are talking about Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all book, The
by
Sesali Bowen
Pop Culture
Kim Kardashian West Spilled All Her Tea On Caitlyn, Taylor & Pepsi
We've been treated to a very special interview with Kim Kardashian West on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Kim, of course, lives her life
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 9 Recap: "Family...
This all seems familiar. Oh, right. We're still in Dubai with Kim and Scott for the start of this week's Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After Kim
by
Leigh Raper
TV Shows
Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Episode 8 Recap: "Guilt ...
The erstwhile romance between Scott and Kourtney is front and center on this week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney took a family
by
Leigh Raper
