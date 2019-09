The E! special was full of elephants in the room, but none blared its horn more than that of the presence — or non-presence — of Caitlyn Jenner (though Rob Kardashian’s absence came a very close second). In a clipped voice, host Ryan Seacrest asked Kris how Rob was. “Rob’s great. He’s working on a new clothing line, and we see him every day,” Kris replied, adding that he’s part of the family group chat. Even if Rob is absent from the show, Kris established that he's still part of the gang — unlike Caitlyn.