Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been around for ten years, so I think it's time we dispel the idea that anything actually happens on the show. KUWTK is an endless loop of Big Family Does Things in Los Angeles for almost a decade, the seasons go round and round, and we're captive on a carousel of life. Now, of course, that loop extends to the real world. Kim Kardashian does something on Snapchat. Then, she addresses it on Twitter. Two months later, she is shown discussing the event with her family. (See: Kendall Jenner and the Pepsi Ad disaster, a parable for the ages.)
Stripped of stylistic references to chronology, the interactions that happen on the show are largely the same. If you watch one too many episodes on the treadmill, as I have, you start to notice these patterns. (Although, hey, aren't we all captive to patterns? I bought lentil soup three times this week!)
Here's what it boils down to: There's the speakerphone conversation. There's the "car conversation." And there's the shopping — the demonstration of egregious wealth that we're all there to see.
Ahead, we break down these interactions and how they have manifested throughout the season.
Speakerphone Silliness
Ah, the hallmark of reality television. Because no one actually uses speakerphone all that often. If you're filming your every move, though, you must turn to the loudspeaker. The cameras have to hear your scene partner! I mean, the very real person who is Not An Actor on the other line.
See: In the first season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner receives a call from Playboy magazine. The publication wants Kim Kardashian (no West back then!) to do a tasteful spread. This is a major plot point — of course the phone is on speaker!
Over the years, countless interactions have occurred on speakerphone. Kris asked Caitlyn to take her to the doctor over speakerphone — this was in Season 9.
And then there's the iconic moment when Kris called Scott Disick and said, deadpan, "It's Kris."
Riding In Cars With Family Members
Remember when Kim was taking photos of herself and Kris Jenner politely asked her to stop?
"Your sister's going to jail," she reminded Kim. This was in a car — one of their impressive Range Rovers, most likely — as the whole family rode with Khloé Kardashian on her way to jail.
Or, there's the iconic moment when Scott said to Kylie, "I don't even think she knows what gluten is! Does anybody?"
To which Kylie said, "No." That took place in a car.
So much of Keeping Up With The Kardashians happens in transit. This family lives in Los Angeles, which means that much of their day is spent in a car. In that respect, the show is very realistic. It's also fairly easy to get a camera in a car. Then, it's fairly easy to have straightforward footage inside of a car. Voila! Scenes in a car. (Did Jerry Seinfeld steal this premise for his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee? Maybe.)
Retail Therapy
What's this show really about? Money! And, of course, the legions of problems that come with it. One such problem is finding things to spend money on. Some of the best events that have occurred on Keeping Up With The Kardashians happen when the family is looking to find new playtoys.
The best such interaction: When Kim Kardashian purchased her first Bentley in season 2 of the show, and Khloé Kardashian mocked her for it. Turns out, shopping for a car is the most controversial thing a Kardashian sister can do. Kim then took her purse and smacked her sister with it, yelling, "Don't be fucking rude!"
Yes, don't mock your sister's car! The purse fight is now iconic, of course.
These days, shopping includes activities such as Kylie Jenner's Met Gala dress fitting or, more recently on Life of Kylie, Kylie Jenner's prom dress fitting.
