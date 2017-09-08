Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been around for ten years, so I think it's time we dispel the idea that anything actually happens on the show. KUWTK is an endless loop of Big Family Does Things in Los Angeles for almost a decade, the seasons go round and round, and we're captive on a carousel of life. Now, of course, that loop extends to the real world. Kim Kardashian does something on Snapchat. Then, she addresses it on Twitter. Two months later, she is shown discussing the event with her family. (See: Kendall Jenner and the Pepsi Ad disaster, a parable for the ages.)