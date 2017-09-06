The Kardashians are perpetually in the spotlight, and it all started thanks to their still-ongoing E! reality show. Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and while it has shown plenty of monumental moments for the family, star Khloé Kardashian admitted to Glamour that there were plenty of things that she would rather not have filmed.
The Revenge Body host penned an essay for Glamour revisiting the series, and stated that despite what some fans believe, the family doesn't plan to showcase big events — especially when they aren't necessarily happy ones.
Among those events, are, of course, Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, in which Kim was tied up and held at gunpoint in her hotel room while thieves stole her jewelry and other items.
"We film six days a week, 12 to 18 hours a day, every single day. When you compile that much footage into 13 or 14 44-minute episodes, you can find a lot of drama. Not every episode is juicy to us; it’s only juicy to the audience," Kardashian wrote in her Glamour essay.
"Things like Kim’s robbery or Caitlyn’s transition? That’s the kind of stuff we wish we had never filmed. We aren’t ever like, 'Oooh! Let’s do this for season 9.' This is our life, and these are the things that happen."
Kardashian added that their audience expected openness, which often put a lot of pressure on the family:
"[It's] funny—when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they’re like, 'Oh, you never should have filmed that.' It’s a catch-22."
Going back through old episodes of the series, one moment stands out as particularly difficult to film: when Kardashian faced the legal consequences of her DUI.
"That's one of those times you wish you didn't have cameras on you. It was more embarrassing than anything else," she told Glamour. "I mean, I could have hurt or killed someone [in a car accident]. But, you know, that happened. And I dealt with it. And it will never happen again."
As Khloé points out, it's not always easy to share every aspect of their lives with the public — even if that's exactly what the Kardashians are famous for doing.
